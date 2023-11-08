Will Barnstable hold a recount? This Town Council candidate won by one vote.

In a classic neck and neck outcome, the race for the Precinct 9 seat on the Barnstable Town Council brought the two newcomer candidates to the finish line with almost exactly the same number of votes.

Now a recount may be in the offing.

Retired social worker and guidance counselor Charlie Bloom ended Election Day on Tuesday with 100 votes, putting him in the Council seat representing his precinct. Health Ministry Inc. founder and CEO Michael Mecenas was just a hair's-breadth behind with 99 votes.

"Yes, we are definitely recounting the votes," said Mecenas by email just past midnight on Wednesday morning, following nearly a month of hard campaigning.

Michael Mecenas

Town Clerk Ann Quirk said Mecenas approached her Tuesday night after the unofficial results were announced "and requested information for a recount."

In order for a recount to be considered, she said, Mecenas must collect a minimum of 10 signatures from registered voters in Precinct 9. Mecenas on Wednesday morning said he'd already obtained and signed the recount petition himself as of 9:15 a.m.

Charlie Bloom

Quirk said nothing will be scheduled "until it comes back to me with the 10 required signatures from people within the precinct and I've certified them."

A recount must be requested within 10 days.

"It has to be done within 10 days," she explained. "Then I have to schedule the recount."

She said she'll have to give a three-day notice. A recount, if scheduled, will take place at the town hall, with a police officer present, Quirk said. She expects fellow town clerks on Cape will offer help, which will save on associated costs.

Bloom, who mounted his first-ever political campaign, said Wednesday afternoon he anticipated a recount would be pursued after seeing the closeness of the race.

"It’s understandable given such a close race," he said.

In all, 202 ballots were cast for the Council seat in Precinct 9, according to the official election results. Three of them were blanks.

Quirk said she's seen close votes before, but this tally was easily the closest.

"The closest that I've done (a recount for) before was a five-vote difference," she said.

That recount did not result in overturning the outcome, though. While vote-by-mail or absentee ballots may on occasion have erased or crossed out mistakes that could initially have been misinterpreted, Quirk said the mechanized vote tabulators used at the polls "are really accurate."

Still, Quirk said, "when you're that close, it (a recount) should be done."

Bloom and Mecenas are vying to take over the Council seat previously held by Tracy Shaughnessy, who did not seek re-election.

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: Barnstable election: Town Council recount possible after close race