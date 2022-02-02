Barnstable Police arrest two people for high capacity firearms, cocaine and money

HYANNIS — Reports of gunshots brought Barnstable Police to Pitchers Way on Tuesday night, according to a police statement.

At 9:21 p.m. the police department received a report of a disturbance and gunshots in the area of the 400 block of Pitchers Way, Hyannis.

Responding officers located the residence where the gunshots were heard from and secured the scene. Officers then made contact with the male occupant of the home, according to the statement.

Police executed a search warrant that resulted in the seizure of two handguns, four large-capacity magazines, ammunition, 22 grams of crack cocaine, and a large sum of money, the statement said.

The occupant of the home was charged with assault by means of a dangerous weapon, intimidating a witness, disorderly conduct, four counts of possession of a large capacity feeding device (a magazine capable of holding more than 10 rounds of ammunition), two counts of possession of a large capacity firearm (a firearm capable of receiving more than 10 rounds of ammunition), trafficking in cocaine, and resisting arrest.

Police arrested a second suspect and charged that person with assault and battery on a police officer, attempt to disarm a police officer, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, providing false identification to a police officer, intimidation of a witness, and trafficking in cocaine, the statement said.

The suspects were arraigned at Barnstable District Court on Wednesday. One was held on $5,000 cash bail. The other was held pending a dangerousness hearing scheduled for Feb. 7.

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: Two people in Hyannis charged with crack cocaine, weapons possession