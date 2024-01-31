Barnstable Town Council wants $45K to pay for offshore wind legal advice

The Barnstable Town Council is laying the groundwork for legal matters related to Avangrid's Park City Wind project and is also inviting public comment for a related hearing planned later in February.

At its Feb. 1 meeting, the Council plans to introduce a $45,000 supplemental appropriation order for the town legal department to pay for services rendered by Boston-based law firm Anderson & Kreiger. Among the firm's specialties are environmental and land use law. Anderson & Kreiger is serving as outside counsel on Park City Wind LLC's offshore wind project in Barnstable.

The money is proposed to come from the town's general fund reserves.

The subject is to be discussed under the Town Council's "New Business," according to the Feb. 1 agenda. An executive session is also slated for the Council "to discuss strategy with respect to litigation since a discussion in open session may have a detrimental effect on the litigating position of the town and Town Council."

The meeting is set for 6 p.m. in town hall, 367 Main St., in the James H. Crocker Jr. hearing room on the second floor.

Background details included on the council's Feb. 1 agenda note that, in 2022, the town completed a host community agreement with Park City Wind, LLC on the company's plans to bring cables from its project south of Martha's Vineyard ashore at Craigville Beach. Last year, the company defaulted on its power purchase agreement with Connecticut utilities and paid a penalty as a result.

The company, notes the council, "is now participating in new procurements, including one being undertaken by Massachusetts, under which the state expects to make a decision in August."

Park City Wind was permitted in 2023

On Dec. 15, 2023, the state Energy Facilities Siting Board issued a final decision approving and permitting the Park City Wind project.

In related action, the council is planning a public hearing on Feb. 15, starting about 7 p.m. at town hall. The hearing is related to the supplemental appropriation order, which the Council may take final action on afterward.

The public is invited to submit written comments by visiting: https://tobweb.town.barnstable.ma.us/boardscommittees/towncouncil/Town_Council/Agenda-Comment.asp

Both the Feb. 1 and Feb. 15 meetings may also be viewed remotely. Details for participating via Zoom are included on the agendas, available on the town website at town.barnstable.ma.us/BoardsCommittees/TownCouncil/

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: Park City Wind contract in Connecticut draws attention in Barnstable