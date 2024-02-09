Barnstable's police chief has retired. Here's what could change before a new one is hired.

For the second time in less than a decade, Barnstable is in the market for a new police chief.

Town Manager Mark Ells recently announced the town will soon begin its search for a chief to lead the Barnstable Police Department after former Chief Matthew Sonnabend retired without fanfare on Jan. 29.

In the meantime, Ells has appointed Deputy Chief Jean Challies, who's marking 22 years with the department this year, as the provisional chief.

"Until the position is filled permanently, Provisional Chief Challies has the full authority to act as Barnstable Chief of Police," wrote Lynne Poyant, the town's director of communications, in a Thursday email responding to an inquiry about Sonnabend's retirement and the impending chief search.

The former chief's retirement came as the culmination of an extended medical leave that began sometime last year. News of his leave was reported last September, but town administration declined to indicate when the leave started. No further details have been released at this time.

Sonnabend, who tallied 26 years on the Barnstable force, was promoted to chief in spring of 2018. He succeeded former Chief Paul MacDonald after he retired in April 2018 at the end of a 12-year tenure as chief and almost four decades with the department.

Sonnabend was one of three finalists for the top police job after a search that considered only internal candidates. Challies was also a finalist, and in 2020 was the first woman in the Barnstable Police Department to reach the rank of deputy chief. As of press time, she had not yet responded to an inquiry from the Times about whether she will seek the chief's position permanently.

Will Barnstable opt out of Massachusetts Civil Service?

The timeline for naming a new chief is not yet known. Presently, the hiring process in the department is governed by provisions of the Massachusetts Civil Service program and can be lengthy. But that could change for the next police chief search, as the town is looking at opting out of the program.

At its Feb. 15 meeting, the Town Council will consider an agenda item under "new business" introducing a $35,000 supplemental appropriation order "to fund consulting services and overtime costs for the purpose of exploring the removal of the Barnstable Police Department from Civil Service." A public hearing on the matter is scheduled for March 7.

According to a memo drafted by Ells and included in the Feb. 15 agenda packet, this proposal to exit Civil Service follows "lengthy discussions" with the police department and two police unions.

The funding, according to Ells, "will cover the costs associated with the internal police department working groups that will be formed to work with their union representatives and the outside consulting/legal services that will be needed to assist with the process."

The funding is a one-time request and would come from the town's general fund reserves, which presently have a balance of $29,148,778.

"It is anticipated that upon completion of this process, an item will be brought before the Town Council to request removal of the sworn members of the Barnstable Police Department from the Civil Service," Ells wrote.

What is the Massachusetts Civil Service?

Among other functions, Civil Service provides hiring and promotional exams, both for internal and external searches, and ranks candidates for consideration; town hiring officers or panels must follow certain protocols throughout. According to the Massachusetts Municipal Association, critics of the system find it too cumbersome and restrictive, making it difficult to attract candidates.

The Massachusetts Legislature enacted the Civil Service system in 1884 as a means of combating corruption, cronyism, and political interference in hiring and discipline within certain services, such as police and fire — all issues that are now avoided through collective bargaining. Barnstable adopted the provisions of Civil Service in 1937.

The MMA last month reported that a special legislative commission is studying the Civil Service Law and considering proposals to modernize the system.

