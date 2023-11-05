Barnstaple: Murder arrest after woman suffers cardiac arrest

A woman, 32, has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of another woman in her 30s in Devon.

Devon & Cornwall Police were called to a report of a woman in cardiac arrest in Gorwell Road, Barnstaple, at about 17:15 GMT on Saturday.

She was pronounced dead at the scene and inquiries are ongoing to find her next of kin.

A 32-year-old woman, arrested on suspicion of murder, remains in custody, the force added.

Det Insp Neil Blanchard, of the major crime investigation team, said: "It is believed that the deceased and the suspect are known to each other, and we are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident.

"We are appealing for witnesses, so if you have any information that could help us with our inquiries, please get in touch.

"We would also urge people not to speculate on social media about the circumstances around this matter."

