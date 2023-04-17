Barnstead man accused of running ATV rider off road, threatening to victim and dog

Apr. 17—A Barnstead truck driver is facing charges after police claim he chased an ATV rider off a local road before allegedly pointing a gun in the victim's face and threatening to shoot him and his dog.

Barnstead police say they received a 911 call on Friday for a report of a subject identified as James Peters, 60, who was allegedly driving his truck in the area of Vail Road and had reportedly "chased the victim on his ATV, striking the victim's ATV and driving the victim off the road," Barnstead police said in a statement.

"Peters allegedly pointed a handgun in the victim's face threatening to shoot him and his dog," police said.

The victim received a minor laceration during the incident, officials said.

Barnstead police responded, and upon arrival officers reported Peters ran into the woods before being apprehended after a search of the area by Barnstead and Pittsfield officers.

Police said Peters was wearing an ankle monitor and on probation, after being arrested last year.

In September 2022, Peters was accused of shooting at a neighbor's car and threatening another neighbor with a gun while two young children were nearby. Police said the incident occurred on Vail Road.

According to court documents, a neighbor said he was getting a car part from Peters' house when he said Peters started complaining about people driving fast.

At that time two women, also neighbors, drove by, telling investigators later that Peters threw a wrench at them. The women claimed they threw it back, and said Peters allegedly took out a gun and shot at their car.

A bullet went through one of the car's doors, officials said.

Peters was arrested and transported to the Barnstead Police Department, where he was booked before being transported to the Belknap County Jail pending an appearance in Belknap County Superior Court.