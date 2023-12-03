Barnwell man arrested in connection to Aiken Walmart shooting

FILE - Police tape lines the front of the Walmart Supercenter off Whiskey Road in Aiken on Wednesday, June 7, 2023. A second shooting occurred here on Nov. 26. Arrests have been made in both incidents.

An arrest has been made in one of the two shootings that happened at Aiken's Walmart Supercenter off Whiskey Road.

Brandon Perry Buckmon, 22, of Barnwell, South Carolina was issued multiple arrest warrants related to the Nov. 26 shooting, according to Aiken Department of Public Safety Lt. Jason Griffin.

According to copies of the warrants provided by Griffin, Buckmon, along with other co-defendants, was involved in an armed robbery during which the victim was shot in his shoulder while sitting in his vehicle. The victim required medical treatment at a local hospital.

Buckmon was arrested on Nov. 29 in Williston, South Carolina, about 22 miles southeast of Aiken, for unrelated charges. As of Friday, he was being held at the Orangeburg County Detention Center, but would be transported to Aiken.

The charges for the Walmart incident include armed robbery, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, unlawfully carrying a pistol, discharging a firearm into a vehicle, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

This is the second shooting at this Walmart within six months. In June, a teenage girl was shot multiple times inside. Stephen Christopher Foreman, 32, of Aiken, is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime in relation to the shooting.

The most recent shooting remains under investigation and more arrests are expected. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Aiken Department of Public Safety at (803) 642-7620 or submit an anonymous tip at CrimeTip City of Aiken.

