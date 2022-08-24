Barnwell man charged after allegedly firing gun inside Aiken County residence

Aug. 24—An Barnwell man was charged with attempted murder stemming from a shooting incident in Aiken County.

Travis Lamont Elmore, 27, of Barnwell was arrested and charged Aug. 22 with attempted murder, burglary, domestic violence, malicious injury to a tree or trespass upon real property, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and discharging firearms into a dwelling after a shooting incident on Kellogg Drive around 1 p.m. July 4.

Police arrived at the scene in reference to a shooting, according to an incident report from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

While at the scene, police spoke with a female victim, who told police she was in bed with a male victim and heard a bang on the door from the suspect, the report said.

The suspect kicked down the door before entering the residence while holding a firearm and once inside, the suspect tried to get to the male victim who was dating the suspect's ex-girlfriend, according to the report.

The female victim told police she got in between the suspect and the male victim, while the male victim moved to a closet and called 911, the report said.

The suspect fired one round from a pistol inside the home before running outside and getting into a vehicle, the report said.

Police said the female victim had spoken with the suspect earlier in the day and told him she would have company over, the report said. The female victim told police it could have made the suspect angry, the report said.

While investigating the scene, police found where the suspect made entry into the residence with a foot impression and damages to the door frame, the report said.

Police also found one 9mm casing in the living room and markings where a bullet went through a bedroom door frame before getting lodged in the door, the report said.

Evidence was collected from the scene, the report said.

Elmore was being held at the Aiken County detention center and had a $2,125 bond as of Wednesday afternoon.