Barnwell man sentenced in federal human trafficking case

Aug. 21—A Barnwell County man will spend more than three years in federal prison after pleading guilty in a human trafficking case.

Ryan Darian Grover, 29, was sentenced by Senior U.S. District Judge Joseph F. Anderson Jr. to serve 41 months in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to human trafficking conspiracy, according to a media release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of South Carolina.

Grover's co-defendant, 51-year-old Brian Leroy "Lil B" Watson, of Blythewood, was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to attempted sex trafficking of a minor and the distribution of heroin.

Court evidence said that between 2016-20, Watson trafficked at least nine victims, eight adults and one minor into the commercial sex trade, while distributing heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine and crack cocaine.

Prosecutors said Watson targeted victims with vulnerabilities such as drug addiction and mental impairments.

Investigators said Grover lived with Watson and aided him by driving victims to perform sex acts, negotiating with customers and distributing drugs.

Upon Grover's release, he will have lifetime supervision by the court and register as a sex offender.

Watson will also have a lifetime term of court supervision, pay $45,000 in restitution to nine victims and register as a sex offender.

The case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood.

The FBI, Richland County Sheriff's Department and Kershaw County Sheriff's Office investigated the case, while it was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Elliott B. Daniels.