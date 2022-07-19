Barnwell pleads guilty to three informations

Jul. 18—John Edward Barnwell decided to skip presentation of charges against him to an upcoming session of the Cumberland County Grand Jury and pleaded guilty to informations in three cases.

The pleas carry a possibility of immediate release from custody under state law.

Barnwell pleaded guilty to one felony and two misdemeanors on June 29 and received a total of two-years to serve at 35% as a Range 1 offender. State law allows any qualifying defendant opportunity for "terminate release" when they have a sentence of two years or less.

The felony charge for evading arrest stems from a Feb. 8 traffic stop from which Barnwell fled, leading police on a chase.

The misdemeanor charges are theft of services in an incident at Rural King on Aug. 27, 2021, and vandalism of up to $1,000 occurring Aug. 16, 2021, with the sheriff's office listed as the victim. Both were 11-month and 29-day sentences and are to be served concurrently — or at the same time — with the felony evading arrest sentence.

Barnwell agreed to pay $440 restitution to the sheriff's office and $224.41 restitution to Rural King.

He is being given credit for 111 days already served in jail and qualifies for terminate release. The Tennessee Department of Corrections uses a complex formula to determine when release will take place. Criminal Court Judge Gary McKenzie told Barnwell that only TDOC can tell him if and when he will be released. Barnwell responded he understood and entered his guilty pleas.

It is believed his "kick out" date will be soon.

