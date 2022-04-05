Barnwell receives 8 years in fentanyl case

Apr. 4—A Crossville area man arrested in 2021 for possession of fentanyl to sell or deliver received an eight-year prison sentence after pleading guilty in Cumberland County Criminal Court.

The plea avoids a scheduled May 19 trial.

Kelly Ray Barnwell, 39, was facing charges of aggravated assault, felony possession of fentanyl with intent, introducing contraband into a penal institution and domestic assault.

He pled guilty to possession of fentanyl for sale and/or delivery and domestic assault, both occurring on March 26, 2021, and received a total of eight years in prison to be served at 30% as a Range 1 offender.

He is being given credit for 260 days already served in jail.

The remaining charges were dismissed.

Barnwell was arrested last year by Cumberland County Sheriff's Office Deputies Jacob Moor, Tristin Partridge, Cpl. Mitchell Ward and Dakota Rucker on a domestic complaint with the resulting search leading to the charges.

In other cases on the docket, the following guilty pleas were entered:

—Amber Nicole May, 36, charged with felony possession of meth with intent and simple possession of marijuana, pled guilty to fe;ony possession of more than .5 grams of meth for delivery and received an eight-year suspended sentence to be served on supervision probation. She was fined $2,000 and is to pay court costs. The simple possession charge was dropped. The charge stems from a May 13, 2020, traffic stop by Deputies Ryan Ashburn and Chance Dixon of a vehicle in which May was a passenger.

—Jason Howard Price, 39, charged with felony possession of meth with intent; pled guilty to possession of more than .5 grams of meth for sale and/or delivery and received a 12-year sentence to be served concurrent with a Putnam County probation violation sentence. Price was fined $2,000 and is being give credit for 226 days already served in jail. The charge stems from an Aug. 23, 2020, arrest by CCSO Deputies Tristin Partridge and CPD's Lt. Jonathan O'Neal and Ptl. Keyton Harthun.

Story continues

—Dustin Russell Brown, 33, pled guilty to an information charging attempt to possession heroin for sale and child abuse and received a six-year sentence to be served at 30% as a Range I offender. The charges stem from a Feb. 13 arrest in the parking lot of Mr. Zip's off Peavine Rd. during which heroin and Narcan was found. Two children were present at the time.

—Tawnee Lee Cantrell, 31, pled guilty to an information charging attempt to possess less than .5 grams of meth with intent to sell and received a 30-month sentence to be served at 30% as a Range I offender. Court costs were waived and Cantrell was credited with 33 days already served in jail. The charge stems from a search of a purse following a traffic stop on June 21, 2020.

Two counts of felony possession of meth, theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500, four counts of theft of property of up to $1,000, forgery, fraudulent use of a credit/debit card, felony possession of a Schedule VI drug and simple possession, pending in General Sessions Court were dropped with guilty plea in entered in Criminal Court.

Michael Moser may be reached at mmoser@crossville-chronicle.com