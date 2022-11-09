Baron Browning takes early lead in Shasta County Board of Supervisors District 5 race

Left to right: Baron Browning and Chris Kelstrom vie for the Shasta County District 5 supervisor seat in November 2022.

Baron Browning of Anderson and Chris Kelstrom of Cottonwood are vying to represent District 5 on the Shasta County Board of Supervisors.

The district includes a large swath of rural Shasta County, from west of Anderson and Cottonwood to east of Shingletown.

Incumbent Les Baugh, who has represented the area for the past 16 years, did not seek re-election.

8:30 p.m.: Browning out to early lead

The first results of the evening showed Barron Browning with a lead over Chris Kelstrom for the District 5 seat.

Browning has collected 53% of the vote. Kelstrom has 47% of the vote.

The first count came from mailed and hand-delivered ballots that arrived at the election office before Tuesday.

6 a.m.: Original story

After 16 years, south Shasta County residents on Tuesday will elect a new supervisor to represent them in District 5.

Chris Kelstrom of Cottonwood and Baron Browning are vying to represent the area, which stretches along the county's southern border from Cottonwood and Happy Valley to east of Shingletown.

Browning has served eight years on the Anderson City Council, while Kelstrom is seeking his first term in elected office.

Both candidates have noted that building a new county jail, along with facilities to treat mental health and drug addiction issues, is a high priority.

Browning said the county needs to focus on hiring new leadership for the county to fill such positions as public health officer and a new county executive officer. Kelstrom said he would like to have term limits for members of the Board of Supervisors.

Whichever candidate is elected Tuesday will take over from Les Baugh, who served four terms on the board.

They also noted that the county needs to find relief for south county residents hit hard by the three-year drought, which left the Anderson Cottonwood Irrigation District unable to deliver water to farmers and ranchers for the first time in more than 100 years.

