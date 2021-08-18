Baron Fund: “Edwards (EW) can Continue to Generate Attractive Growth”

Baron Funds, an asset management firm, published its “Baron Health Care Fund” second quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of 11.43% was delivered by the fund’s institutional shares for the Q2 of 2021, outperforming both its S&P 500 and Russell 3000 Health Care benchmarks that delivered 8.55% and 8.16% returns respectively for the same period. You can take a look at the fund’s top 5 holdings to have an idea about their top bets for 2021.

In the Q2 2021 investor letter of Baron Funds, the fund mentioned Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE: EW) and discussed its stance on the firm. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation is an Irvine, California-based medical technology company with a $70.5 billion market capitalization. EW delivered a 24.03% return since the beginning of the year, extending its 12-month returns to 44.93%. The stock closed at $113.15 per share on August 13, 2021.

Here is what Baron Funds has to say about Edwards Lifesciences Corporation in its Q2 2021 investor letter:

"Edwards Lifesciences Corp. is a leading manufacturer of heart valves used in replacement surgery. The company contributed on strong first quarter financial results driven by robust sales of its transcatheter aortic valve replacement (“TAVR”). We believe Edwards can continue to generate attractive growth in its TAVR business driven by expanding indications, greater disease awareness, and new technologies, and we think the emerging transcatheter mitral valve and tricuspid therapies business will add to growth in the coming years."

Based on our calculations, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE: EW) was not able to clinch a spot in our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. EW was in 36 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2021, compared to 38 funds in the fourth quarter of 2020. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE: EW) delivered a 26.44% return in the past 3 months.

