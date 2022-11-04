Baron Funds is Bullish on FIGS (FIGS)

Baron Funds, an investment management company, released its “Baron Partners Fund” third quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The third quarter witnessed extreme volatility in the financial market. However, the fund outperformed the benchmark indexes and rose 10.00% (Institutional Shares) in the quarter. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2022.

Baron Funds discussed stocks like FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) in the Q3 2022 investor letter. Headquartered in Santa Monica, California, FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) is a US-based healthcare apparel and lifestyle company. On November 1, 2022, FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) stock closed at $7.13 per share. One-month return of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) was -21.56% and its shares lost 83.13% of their value over the last 52 weeks. FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) has a market capitalization of $1.179 billion.

Baron Funds made the following comment about FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) in its Q3 2022 investor letter:

"Within our Disruptive Growth group, some companies depreciated in value. New position FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) declined about 15%. The relatively new direct-to-consumer producer of health care apparel has declined along with the broader group of young, high-growth, publicly traded companies. Investors have continued to shun newer business models that they perceive to be riskier. The company has declined over 80% from its highs achieved in late 2021. The recent volatility created an opportunity for us to initiate and build a position in a company that we believe can continue to grow revenue above 20% annually while also expanding margins. Its superior product is competing against brands that lack investment capabilities to improve their offerings. We believe Figs could command a meaningful share of the $79 billion global health care apparel market and eventually develop products for other professions."

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 21 hedge fund portfolios held FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) at the end of the second quarter which was 18 in the previous quarter.

