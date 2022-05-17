Baron Funds: “Rollins (ROL) has a Strong Brand Operating in an Attractive and Defensive End Market”

Baron Funds, an asset management firm, published its “Baron Asset Fund” first quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Baron Asset Fund (the "Fund") fell 14.52% (Institutional Shares), while the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the "Index") fell 12.58%. The S&P 500 Index, which comprises both growths and value-oriented large-cap stocks, fell 4.60%. Try to spend some time looking at the fund’s top 5 holdings to be informed about their best picks for 2022.

In its Q1 2022 investor letter, Baron Asset Fund mentioned Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) and explained its insights for the company. Founded in 1948, Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) is an Atlanta, Georgia-based consumer and commercial services company with a $16.7 billion market capitalization. Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) delivered a -0.47% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are down by -7.77%. The stock closed at $34.05 per share on May 13, 2022.

Here is what Baron Asset Fund has to say about Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) in its Q1 2022 investor letter:

"Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) is a leading provider of pest and termite control services. Shares contributed to performance as the company reported solid fourth quarter earnings and continued to grow its market share and modestly increase its pricing. We believe Rollins has a strong brand operating in an attractive and defensive end market (cockroaches will outlive us all) that should enable the company to compound its profitability for many years."

Meeting

Our calculations show that Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) fell short and didn’t make it on our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) was in 36 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to 23 funds in the previous quarter. Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) delivered a 10.80% return in the past 3 months.

In June 2021, we published an article that includes Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) in 10 Best Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire David Harding. You can find other investor letters from hedge funds and prominent investors on our hedge fund investor letters 2022 Q1 page.

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.