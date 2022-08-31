Baron Funds Strongly Believes in the Future Prospects of Rollins (ROL)

Baron Funds, an asset management company, released its “Baron Asset Fund” investor letter. You can download a copy of the same here. In the second quarter, the fund fell 21.09%. However, the firm believes that the fund is positioned to perform well in the current market concerns of recession and inflation. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2022.

In the second quarter investor letter, Baron Funds discussed stocks like Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL). This was one of the top contributing performers to the fund in the quarter. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) is a consumer and commercial services company that provides pest and wildlife control services. On August 29, 2022, Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) stock closed at $34.04 per share. One-month return of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) was -12.94% and its shares lost 13.07% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) has a market capitalization of $16.762 billion.

Here is what Baron Funds specifically said about Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL):

"Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL), which provides pest and termite control services for residential and commercial customers, contributed to performance. The company reported solid quarterly earnings and continued its consistent execution despite macroeconomic uncertainties. We believe Rollins has a strong brand and leading market share within in an attractive and defensive end market. The company has historically raised its prices to offset growth in its operating expenses. We expect that Rollins should be able to continue compounding its revenues, earnings, and free cash flow for many years." Copyright: andreypopov / 123RF Stock Photo

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) is not on the list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) was held by 27 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the second quarter compared to 20 in the previous quarter.

We discussed Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) in another article and shared Baron Funds' views on the company. You can check out our hedge fund investor letters Q2 2022 page for more investor letters from hedge funds and other prominent investors.

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.