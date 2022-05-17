Baron Funds: “Teleflex (TFX) can Generate High Single-Digit Organic Revenue Growth”

Baron Funds, an asset management firm, published its “Baron Asset Fund” first quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Baron Asset Fund (the "Fund") fell 14.52% (Institutional Shares), while the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the "Index") fell 12.58%. The S&P 500 Index, which comprises both growths and value-oriented large-cap stocks, fell 4.60%. Try to spend some time looking at the fund’s top 5 holdings to be informed about their best picks for 2022.

In its Q1 2022 investor letter, Baron Asset Fund mentioned Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) and explained its insights into the company. Founded in 1943, Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) is a Wayne, Pennsylvania-based specialty medical devices provider with a $13.06 billion market capitalization. Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) delivered a -15.23% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are down by -29.15%. The stock closed at $278.46per share on May 13, 2022.

Here is what Baron Asset Fund has to say about Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) in its Q1 2022 investor letter:

"Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) is a medical device company that sells mostly single-use products to hospitals and health care providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications. The pandemic had pressured the company's shares, as many discretionary surgical procedures were postponed, particularly in its urology business. Teleflex's shares recovered in the quarter, as the pandemic continued to subside. We continue to believe Teleflex can generate high single-digit organic revenue growth with ongoing margin expansion driven by several high-growth product lines."

