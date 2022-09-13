Baron Funds: “We Think Vertiv (VRT) is a Very Cheap Stock”

Jose Karlo Mari Tottoc
·2 min read

Baron Funds, an asset management firm, published its “Baron Small Cap Fund” second quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Baron Small Cap Fund (the “Fund”) was down 18.60% (Institutional Shares) in the second quarter. The Fund modestly outperformed the Russell 2000 Growth Index, which was down 19.25% for the period, but lagged the S&P 500 Index, which was down 16.10%. Year-to-date, the Fund is down 31.36%, which trailed the Russell 2000 Growth Index and the S&P 500 Index, which were down 29.45% and 19.96%, respectively. Go over the fund’s top 5 positions to have a glimpse of its finest picks for 2022.

In its Q2 2022 investor letter, Baron Small Cap Fund mentioned Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) and explained its insights into the company. Founded in 2016, Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) is a Columbus, Ohio-based electric services company with a $5.0 billion market capitalization. Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) delivered a -46.22% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are down by -43.97%. The stock closed at $13.43 per share on September 12, 2022.

Here is what Baron Small Cap Fund has to say about Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) in its Q2 2022 investor letter:

"Vertiv Holdings, LLC, a leading provider of critical infrastructure for data centers, fell in the quarter. The market became concerned that capital spending for data centers might be slowing along with the economy, which could be the case. If you recall, shares of Vertiv were very weak when the company reported first quarter costs were not properly passed through to their customers, so margins would fall well short of projections.

We believe that Vertiv is now ahead of the curve on this and will demonstrate robust earnings power in the back half of 2022 and into next year. We think it’s a very cheap stock, with strong management and board oversight, and remain hopeful that when the company reverts to form, the shares can appreciate significantly."

Dmitry Kalinovsky/Shutterstock.com

Our calculations show that Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) fell short and didn’t make it on our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) was in 34 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the second quarter of 2022, compared to 32 funds in the previous quarter. Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) delivered a 42.72% return in the past 3 months.

In May 2022, we also shared another hedge fund’s views on Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) in another article. You can find other investor letters from hedge funds and prominent investors on our hedge fund investor letters 2022 Q2 page.

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.

Recommended Stories

  • Is it a Good Time to Consider Selling Your ASGN Inc. (ASGN) Shares?

    Baron Funds, an asset management firm, published its “Baron Small Cap Fund” second quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Baron Small Cap Fund (the “Fund”) was down 18.60% (Institutional Shares) in the second quarter. The Fund modestly outperformed the Russell 2000 Growth Index, which was down 19.25% for […]

  • Baron Funds: “We Expect Gartner (IT)’s Business to Remain Solid”

    Baron Funds, an asset management firm, published its “Baron Small Cap Fund” second quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Baron Small Cap Fund (the “Fund”) was down 18.60% (Institutional Shares) in the second quarter. The Fund modestly outperformed the Russell 2000 Growth Index, which was down 19.25% for […]

  • Stocks open lower as inflation remains stubbornly high

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss stock market performance after August Consumer Price Index (CPI) data is revealed.

  • Any doubt Fed will raise rates by 75 basis points next week is gone after hot U.S. inflation data

    Any doubt that the Federal Reserve will hike interest rates by 75 basis points next week is gone given the hot inflation data, economists said.

  • Warren Buffett Is Piling Into These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks

    Warren Buffett's company Berkshire Hathaway has invested in some stocks this year trading at rock-bottom valuations.

  • Down 85% From Its High, This Top Growth Stock Is a Screaming Buy

    To that end, BMO Capital Markets estimates CTV ad spend in the U.S. will reach $100 billion by 2030, up from $21 billion in 2021. Few companies are better positioned to capitalize on that opportunity than Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU). Roku connects consumers with content publishers, allowing users to manage all of their streaming channels from a single platform.

  • Jim Cramer Just Turned Bullish on These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer just turned bullish on. If you want to read about some stocks in the Cramer portfolio, go directly to Jim Cramer Just Turned Bullish on These 5 Stocks. There are few finance personalities on television that have garnered as much of a fan-following as […]

  • ‘Investors Should Consider Defensive Equities,’ Says JPMorgan; Here Are 2 High-Yield Dividend Names to Consider

    Markets are up in recent sessions, and year-to-date losses have moderated somewhat. The NASDAQ, which has taken the hardest hits this year, is back above 12,200, although still down 22% this year. The S&P 500 has managed to climb back out of the bear market, is above 4,100 now, and its year-to-date loss stands at 14%. Neither index has really tested its June low again in the last two months, and recent trends are upwards. Writing for JPMorgan, global investment strategist Elyse Ausenbaugh gives

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Billionaires Warren Buffett and George Soros Both Own

    Billionaires buy dividend stocks for the same reasons other people do. Of course, they also prefer that their stocks grow as well as pay dividends. Here are three dividend stocks that billionaires Buffett and Soros both own.

  • A Look At The Startups Jeff Bezos Has Invested In This Year - Most Have This One Thing In Common

    While the majority of Jeff Bezos’ $150 billion wealth comes from his stake in Amazon.com Inc., his venture capital company, Bezos Expeditions, is also a contributing factor. In fact, since his retirement as the CEO of the world’s largest e-commerce company, Bezos has been focusing on acquiring startups across different industries, as his hunt for the next big bet continues. From space to real estate, Bezos is seemingly dipping his toes in all types of water. Investments Over the Years Bezos prim

  • Here's Why Nio Stock Is Exploding Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock exploded this morning and was trading nearly 10.3% higher as of 11 a.m. ET Monday. An analyst who closely tracks the Chinese electric vehicle (EV) market just singled out the hot stock as his top EV pick in China and sees Nio shares doubling in value over the next 12 months, backed by two big growth catalysts. Deutsche Bank analyst Edison Yu has two reasons why Nio could outperform and emerge as the leader among EV start-ups, according to The Fly.

  • This Cathie Wood Stock Could Double Within 3 Years -- Here's How

    Cathie Wood's ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKK) is known for its investments in game-changing growth stocks backed by high-tech companies at the leading edge of science, making Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE: DNA) a very typical holding. Using a ruthlessly optimized symphony of robotics, genetic engineering, data science, and automated cell culture technologies, the company's approach to providing cell-based manufacturing services is entirely without precedent. The most obvious reason Ginkgo's stock could double before the end of 2025 is that demand for its core services is rising sharply, leading to very rapid revenue growth.

  • 2 of the Best Stock-Split Stocks You'll Wish You'd Bought on the Dip

    Stock splits are all the rage in 2022, but it's important to stay focused on the businesses attached to them.

  • Russia’s cash reserves run dry as West shuns Putin’s energy

    UK teeters on edge of recession after ‘feeble’ rebound FTSE 100 jumps 1.3pc; Pound slumps against euro Roger Bootle: We face a succession of Black Wednesdays – but good things can come out of bad Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • ‘Every month I express my concerns to my adviser, but he says not to worry.’ My 401(k) has lost over 20% and I can’t afford to lose that kind of money. Is it time to find a new adviser?

    Answer: In general, a 20% loss for someone retiring in a year suggests the account may be invested too aggressively, says certified financial planner Daniel P. Forbes of Forbes Financial Planning, Inc. That said, certified financial planner Grace Yung of Midtown Financial points out that this is a midterm election year and historically, midterm election years are volatile due to uncertainty. Have a question about dealing with your financial planner or looking to hire a new one? The first thing would be to have a serious conversation with your current adviser because it seems your investment portfolio may be too aggressive for your willingness to ride out the market’s ups and downs.

  • From the archives | Dow's 500-point crash: Market pros fear further fall of stocks

    In 1929, experts said they could not understand why stocks were crashing; the economy appeared healthy. In 1987, experts are saying the same thing.

  • Markets Rally as Social Security Recipients Wait for Tuesday's Key Inflation News

    Benefits will rely in large part on what the Bureau of Labor Statistics says about the Consumer Price Index.

  • Raymond James Says Inflation May Be Easing; Taps 2 Stocks to Buy

    The unfortunate buzzword for 2022: inflation. Wherever you go, it has been hard to avoid this hot topic, as inflation has soared to heights not seen in decades, with the central bank eventually declaring it will do all that’s required to tame it. The combination of high inflation, attendant rate hikes and fears of a recession have also spooked the markets which have been on a downtrend for most of the year. With the August inflation reports due this week (CPI on Tuesday & PPI on Wednesday), the

  • The Next Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Growth Stocks Down 68% and 74% to Buy Now

    The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite is currently 24% off its high, putting the index in bear market territory, and many individual stocks have fallen even further. For instance, Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) are down 68% and 74%, respectively. Roku is the most popular streaming platform in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico as measured by viewing hours.

  • 4 Stocks You Can Confidently Invest $500 in Right Now

    You can make that search a bit easier by focusing on industries where there are high barriers to entry, as the companies operating there tend to become premium providers that can help an investor maintain their portfolio's margins. Today we are going to look at four companies that dominate their industries (and also happen to pay reasonable dividends). Most (but not all) of them are real estate investment trusts (REITs) which usually deliver decent yields as well.