Baroness Hale: Police, not juries, make rape cases difficult

Police make rape cases difficult to prosecute – not juries – according to Baroness Hale.

Speaking at the annual Hay Festival, the former president of the Supreme Court said she believed early decisions taken by police can affect the outcomes of rape cases.

“I think there are certainly sorts of criminal trials which are very difficult to run in front of a jury,” Baroness Hale said.

“By and large, I am a believer in the jury because all the criminal judges I know, and I know a great many of them, are all believers in the jury, and they can’t all be wrong.”

She added: “It may be that some of the problems with rape and other sexual violence are the decisions that are taken much earlier – what the police are doing, the quality of the police investigation, the interviewing and evidence keeping, not keeping important samples in leaky fridges.

“The importance of the decisions the [Crown Prosecution Service] make as to which [cases] to prosecute, the way in which they’re prosecuted, as well as the way in which they’re tried of course, I think all of those things contribute to what is undoubtedly painful but I think it’s much less the jury than things that are done earlier.”

Her comments come as Angela Constance, Scotland’s Secretary for Justice and Home Affairs, recently insisted that plans for juryless rape trials would go ahead – despite the pilot facing a national boycott from defence lawyers.

She said earlier this month that SNP plans for a pilot, which would see defendants tried by a single judge, would proceed despite the mounting backlash from within the legal profession.

Some feminist campaigners have argued that juryless trials are needed because those sitting on a jury will hold the same prejudices as the general public concerning sexist “rape myths”, which could lead them to wrongly acquit predators.

A recent report into Scotland Yard by Baroness Casey found that the Met had, on occasion, lost vital evidence in rape cases because the fridges used to store samples were broken or dilapidated.

Also speaking as part of the Hay panel, alongside the writer and lawyer Philippe Sands and Baroness Helena Kennedy, was Wendy Joseph, a former judge at the Old Bailey, who said that if juries found it difficult to judge the evidence in rape trials this was an argument for more education rather than dispensing with jury trials.

The former judge said: “As far as rape cases are concerned, if it is true, and it may be true, that juries do not understand problems of women giving evidence in rape cases, it isn’t, in my judgement, a reason to stop juries trying rape cases – it is a reason to educate juries.”

