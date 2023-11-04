Baroness Newlove: There is far more legislation for prisoners than victims

Lady Helen Newlove has been brought back by the PM as a 'safe pair of hands' after Dame Vera Baird resigned her post last year - TITANIC HOTEL/Lorne Campbell

When Mancunian Helen Newlove first stepped foot into the House of Lords as a newly-enobled baroness, she admits she felt as out of place as Coronation Street ’s Hilda Ogden might have done.

“It was a proud moment, but nerve wracking. I was surrounded by all these very clever people, intellectuals, academics who speak in a certain way. I thought how am I going to fit in? I’m Helen from the north and I live in a council house,” she says.

When asked her background, she would reply that she was the widow of Garry Newlove, who was murdered by being punched and kicked to death after confronting a gang of drunken youths vandalising her car. “It would stop the conversation,” she recalls.

It was only when her mentor, Baroness Morrissey, pulled her up that she found her feet. “She told me: I’m going to slap you on the back because, yes, Garry’s death was part of why I was there. But the reason I’d been given a seat was the work I did after that, the depth of passion and tenacity,” she says.

Baroness Newlove had, in fact, been hand picked as a Conservative peer in 2010 by the then incoming prime minister David Cameron for her fearless campaigning. Since her husband’s death three years earlier, she had fought relentlessly to improve victims’ rights and expose successive governments’ failures to get a grip of anti-social behaviour which she blamed for her husband’s death.

Lady Newlove took her seat in the House of Lords in 2010 - PA

More than a decade on and Lady Newlove, the daughter of working-class parents who left school at 16 to work in a chippie, is now a deputy speaker of the Lords, a peer who is responsible for a brace of laws that she campaigned to put on the statute book and is two weeks into her third term as the Victims’ Commissioner for England and Wales.

This time she has been handpicked by Rishi Sunak as a “safe pair of hands” to act as the country’s voice for victims after the Government struggled for more than a year to find a suitable replacement for Dame Vera Baird.

Dame Vera, a former Labour attorney general, resigned as victims’ commissioner in September 2022 after clashing with Dominic Raab, the then justice secretary. She had taken over the post from Lady Newlove, who between 2013 and 2019 turned what was a part-time role with little influence into a full-time office with a staff of 11.

While Dame Vera has been a firebrand of the Left, Lady Newlove is a true blue working class Conservative. Her Tory-voting parents believed in aspiration. “You have to work hard to get on in life and nobody gives you anything, so stop moaning,” she says. Her icon is Margaret Thatcher for her “remarkable strength in such a male-dominated area”.

But despite her Conservative background, Lady Newlove is not going to give any government an easy ride. She is, after all, a woman who has had to face down threats to her life after standing up to the random violence and anti-social behaviour in her community. Indeed, she says one thing she discovered about herself after her husband’s brutal murder was an inner resilience and strength to take on vested interests.

‘Collapse and you’re ruined’

“I never knew I had these strengths. I don’t wish anybody to go through it, but I think it shows as a human being what you can do. You can either go one way, collapse and then you’re ruined. Or you can get back up,” she says.

“It’s developed me to show strengths and have a voice because I was the quiet one. Garry was the laughter one and a DJ. I was quite happy being in the background, but it gave me a platform to actually say ‘enough is enough’.”

It is perhaps no surprise that, within three days of her appointment as commissioner, she had fired off a letter to Alex Chalk, the Justice Secretary, demanding assurances that the views and concerns of victims will be taken into account under his plans to slash the number of offenders sent to jail for less than one year.

“I am concerned about that,” she says, noting that the proposals to replace one-year jail sentences with community “punishments” will place huge strains on an overburdened probation service that has failed to protect the public from violent criminals released from jail, only to go on and kill.

She is also not happy about his predecessor Mr Raab’s decision to tack reforms of the penal system onto the Government’s landmark Victims’ Bill, rebranding it as the “Victims and Prisoners Bill”.

The Bill enshrines in law victims’ rights to information, to be consulted and to have their voice heard. It will be part of next week’s King’s Speech, before being put under the spotlight in the Lords in the next session of Parliament where Lady Newlove will play a key role in its scrutiny.

But, says Lady Newlove: “Including prisoners on it diminishes it. There is far more legislation for prisoners than there is for victims. Victims should be paramount. I felt personally it was an insult, as a victim who has gone through the criminal justice system, and for all the other victims and the groups who have campaigned for the Bill.”

It will, however, be over anti-social behaviour where Lady Newlove will most certainly lock horns with the Government. Five years ago, in one of her last acts as victims’ commissioner before stepping down, she set out her blueprint for reform.

To her frustration, few of the report’s dozen recommendations have been enacted, but her biggest frustration is the refusal of the Government to grant victims of anti-social behaviour the same entitlement to statutory support as victims of crime.

This, she says, means anti-social behaviour will continue to be downgraded as a “low-level” blight even though the Prime Minister has declared it a Government priority and recognised the trauma that persistent abuse, intimidation, vandalism and violence can inflict on victims.

“The country is still rife with anti-social behaviour. I have an alert on my computer and every day I see stories of people just feeling alone. People are afraid or think nobody’s going to come out and do anything. Their mental health is being ruined. They are trying to work hard and earn a living but it is affecting their health,” she says.

“I don’t understand why the Government is hesitant to put it in the Bill so victims of anti-social behaviour have the same entitlement to support as victims of crime. If they don’t do it, it means this crime will continue to be seen as low level.

“It would be a cost-saving way for the Government to tackle crime. However you want to look at it, it is the root cause of behaviour which can lead to violence, which can lead to deaths like Garry’s. It seems 16 years down the line from Garry’s death, we’re still having to fight that corner about it.”

Lady Newlove, 61, jokes about being born in Coronation Street, a cobbled, terraced street in Weatherfield, a fictional place based on her own home town Salford in inner-city Manchester. The daughter of Terry, a motor sales rep, and Rose, a cook, she remembers a “loving, lovely childhood” brought up to “respect everyone”.

“We were very working class. My mum and dad had two jobs to provide for me and my sister,” she says. Diagnosed with a hole in her lungs as a child, doctors suggested the family should move to Sweden for the cleaner air but her mother objected, so they simply moved to another part of Manchester.

She left school at 16, starting work in a family friend’s fish and chip shop before taking up a job in advertising and then as a committal court assistant. It was her first insight into the criminal justice system, and provided an example from which she believes today’s courts could learn.

She recalls the court was overseen by one Mr Fairclough, a full-time stipendiary magistrate with judicial powers, unlike today’s volunteers. A fearsome professional lawyer, he brooked no fools or faffing. “You wouldn’t mess around in front of a ‘stipe,’” she says. “If we had more of them, we would get the court backlogs down. They wouldn’t mess around.”

It was while working as a court assistant that she met Garry at a nightclub in 1982. Their meeting was, she says, love at first sight. “He made me laugh. I’ve never laughed so much. He was a very positive joker. My jaw bones really never stopped aching,” she says.

He was a central heating engineer, whose skills meant he was able to install the heating in their first home. They married in 1986, bringing up three daughters before the fatal August night in 2007 when he was murdered by five youths in a random act of violence that was the culmination of months of rampant anti-social behaviour.

The Newlove family in 2008 - Cheshire Constabulary/PA

Lady Newlove’s anger was directed at the police who she says failed to heed her community’s repeated warnings that the behaviour of the youths in the area of Warrington where they lived was out of control.

“Police weren’t dealing with the root cause. They would say they had dealt with it in one street, but all they had done was push it to the next street,” she says. “If you leave something boiling for so long, the lid will pop off and that’s what was happening in the background because Garry was the third attack on the night.”

Witnesses said up to 10 people were involved in kicking and punching Garry so viciously that he died 36 hours later in hospital from his wounds. It sparked a national debate over underaged drinking and youth violence. Five youths, aged 15 to 19, were convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment, with recommended minimum terms of between 12 and 17 years.

“As a mother, I thought: why did my daughters have to witness such violence at such an early age,” she says. “You want to wrap your kids in cotton wool. That pain never leaves me even to this day. But I made sure that my daughters still carried on the way Garry wanted them to.

“It also showed me that I had to step up. I was willing to do that and I have been able to do that. I’ve been very lucky to have the platforms to engage and speak on them as well.”

Her education-based campaign to ensure “every child had a positive outlook”, launched in the wake of the tragedy, engaged support from the Lancashire born pair of singer Rick Astley and comedian Peter Kay. After the trial, David Cameron sent her an email, but because it was from his private account, she thought it was a hoax and called the police.

It didn’t stand in the way of her persuading both Mr Cameron and Gordon Brown to be interviewed for a show on the radio station she had set up as part of the campaign. It was the start of a friendship with the soon-to-be Tory prime minister that saw her not only enter the Lords but also be invited to apply to become the victims´ commissioner in 2013.

It was not a walk-in. She had to give a presentation to a full panel. “I went across to the pub and had the biggest glass of wine afterwards,” she says. She got the job only to discover there was no office, no staff and it was part-time. “I went back to Number 10 and said: you’ve made this up on the back of a cigarette packet. We need more resources here. If you are really serious about victims, this is not going to happen,” she says.

David Cameron acceded not only on her demands that it should be a full-time role but also on resources. “So we got some rooms and a private space for victims, because you’re talking about the most sensitive emotions here. It took the first three years of my term to get the staff and make the office what it is today. I´m very proud of that,” says Lady Newlove.

That she did establish the post was timely. Her tenure from 2013 to 2019 coincided with some of the country´s worst terrorist atrocities: the Manchester Arena bombing and Westminster Bridge and Tunisia attacks. “I’ve had victims crying, emotionally broken in this office,” she says. “It helps having gone through the system myself. I have the strength and the knowledge to actually challenge the system.”

Through astute lobbying of ministers, she secured interim compensation payments for the Tunisian victims and medical treatment for their shrapnel wounds which required specialist military-grade care. “It’s about joining the dots behind the scenes so they got interim payments to them because people were losing their homes having worked hard all their lives,” she says. As a result, the law was amended to give victims abroad a right to compensation.

‘I like to roll my sleeves up’

As she returns to the post four years on, she admits: “I’ve never really left it. I’ve still had a lot of victims coming to me.” Last month, in a campaign she supported with Carrie Johnson, Boris Johnson’s wife, they persuaded the Justice Secretary to block the release of wife-killer Robert Brown, the British Airways pilot who bludgeoned her to death with a hammer. They had worked with the family of the murdered Joanna Simpson to force him to submit to a parole board hearing before he was released.

It was no surprise that when asked by the Ministry of Justice to step in as “interim” Victims´ Commissioner for a year, Lady Newlove did not hesitate. “I love the role. I like to roll my sleeves up and will get stuck in,” she says.

In her first salvo this weekend, she released new data to The Telegraph showing how victims of crime feel they are still being let down by the criminal justice system. Asked if they would report their crime to the police again, 34 per cent said they would not, given the experience they had. It is a damning statistic born of low charging rates for crimes from rape to burglary, and a deep loss of confidence in police, prosecutors and a court system plagued by lengthy delays.

The Victims’ Bill will turn what was guidance on how police, prosecutors and the courts deal with victims into law. For Lady Newlove, whether it succeeds will be determined by how accountable those agencies are to victims and whether it works in practice.

“For example, the Secretary of State has announced the Crown Prosecution Service should meet victims. What does that mean? Does that mean two minutes before the court case? Does that mean before going through the charging process? I want accountability and data collected so we can see whether it is working,” she says.

“I am disappointed in the criminal justice system that we have in place, like every other victim. For me, the way I can process that is to do what I do and carry on doing it whether I am the Victims’ Commissioner or not. I always said Garry would never be a statistic. No one in a court case or a trial is a statistic. They are human beings who have been damaged and expect the system to listen and treat them with dignity and respect.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.