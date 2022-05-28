Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson joins Yorkshire board

Tanni Grey-Thompson has been voted on to the Yorkshire board (Ian West/PA) (PA Archive)

Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson is one of six new people to have been voted on to the Yorkshire board.

The Paralympic great, who won 11 gold medals during a distinguished career, was elected into non-executive positions alongside Lucy Amos, Leslie Ferrar, Nolan Hough, Yaseen Mohammed and Kavita Singh at its AGM on Saturday.

Grey-Thompson has had a number of sporting administrative and governance positions since her retirement and led an independent review for the government.

The Yorkshire County Cricket Club is delighted to announce six new additions to the Board following its AGM on Saturday at Headingley #OneRose — Yorkshire CCC (@YorkshireCCC) May 28, 2022

Yorkshire chair Lord Kamlesh Patel said: “An extremely strong field of candidates applied for these six non-executive director positions – we were truly spoilt for choice. These six candidates were recommended to the members for appointment after a rigorous, robust and fair selection process.

“I’m delighted to welcome as colleagues six individuals who bring a wide variety of skills, talent, experiences and knowledge to the governance of The Yorkshire County Cricket Club at a crucial time in the club’s history.

“Our collective aim as a Board is to lead transformation change at the club, and act as a beacon for the game as a whole; so that cricket truly becomes a game for everyone, in twenty-first century Yorkshire and across the country.”

Geoff Cope was also re-elected as club president during the meeting at Headingley.