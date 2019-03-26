Barr Didn’t Answer These 16 Questions. Mueller’s Report Could

(Bloomberg) -- Attorney General William Barr’s four-page letter to Congress made clear that Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s 22-month investigation into Russian election interference was exhaustive -- generating 500 search warrants, more than 2,800 subpoenas and interviews of 500 witnesses. Barr delivered a verdict on it in 48 hours, leaving many questions unanswered.

Many of those could be revealed when Barr releases a more detailed accounting of Mueller’s probe in a matter of weeks, not months, a Justice Department official said. Democrats are pushing for the release of Mueller’s entire report. In the meantime, here are some of the most pressing:

1. Why didn’t Mueller reach a finding on whether Trump tried to obstruct justice?

This is perhaps the most puzzling aspect of Barr’s letter. According to the attorney general, Mueller didn’t come to a conclusion on whether President Donald Trump obstructed justice. “While this report does not conclude that the President committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him,” Barr quotes Mueller as saying -- adding that the special counsel left the decision to Barr, who cleared Trump. A special counsel is appointed in part to conduct an independent investigation, free from conflicts. So the decision to leave it to a Trump appointee and established critic of the obstruction probe is sure to draw questions from Congress.

2. Why did Mueller let Trump submit written answers, rather than sitting for an interview?

Mueller’s team long sought to interview the president. But in November, Trump’s lawyers submitted written responses to Mueller’s questions about the period before Trump became president, and about Russia-related topics. Trump declined to provide answers to questions related to his time as president or those concerning obstruction of justice.

Mueller could have subpoenaed Trump, a move that would have forced the president to choose between the potential legal risk of being interviewed under oath or the political risk of declining and taking the Fifth or claiming executive privilege. Did Mueller make a political concession to protect his investigation from Trump’s wrath? Democrats are certain to pursue this question.

3. Without interviewing the president, how is it possible to make a decision about obstruction of justice?

In his letter, Barr says prosecutors need to satisfy three legal questions to charge a person with obstruction. Did Trump have corrupt intent? Did he engage in obstructive conduct? And, did that affect a pending or contemplated proceeding? Barr said that Mueller wasn’t able to reach the legal threshold on any of those questions. But Democrats will surely want to know how they reached such a conclusion without interviewing Trump.

4. Barr’s letter suggests some instances of potential obstruction weren’t made public. Are there any clues about what they are?

Not in Barr’s letter. However, several elements of a potential obstruction case against Trump are well known. They include former FBI Director James Comey’s claim that Trump asked him to "let this go" -- referring to the investigation of former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn -- followed by Comey’s May 2017 firing. There was also Trump’s drafting of a misleading memo for his son to give the New York Times about the June 2016 meeting at Trump Tower with Russians. In his letter, however, Barr said "most" of the obstruction claims had been the subject of public reporting. Mueller’s report could fill in the blanks.

5. Whom did Mueller’s team interview?

As of February 2018, Trump lawyer John Dowd wrote that 20 White House officials had provided information to Mueller’s team, and 17 campaign staff members had spoken to the special counsel or congressional investigators, according to the Washington Post. That’s far short of the overall 500 witnesses that the special counsel’s office interviewed, according to Barr. Many of those names are likely to remain secret.

6. How wide-ranging is Mueller’s report?

It may be far from exhaustive, at least judging by Barr’s summary. Even its length is unclear. The attorney general says the report is divided into two parts. First are the results of the investigation into Russia’s interference in the 2016 elections. Second is a discussion of the actions by Trump “related to Russian election interference” that could raise obstruction of justice concerns.