Barr to discuss executive privilege in Russia report: spokeswoman

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Attorney General William Barr plans to address whether executive privilege was invoked by the White House in the Russia report to be released on Thursday and also elaborate on Justice Department communications with the White House over the past several weeks, a Justice Department spokeswoman said on Thursday.

"He'll address whether that was invoked and what that looked like," spokeswoman Kerri Kupec said. Barr and his deputy, Rod Rosenstein, have planned a news conference on Thursday morning before the release of a redacted version of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report on Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.





(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)