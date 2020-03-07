Barr Increasingly Appears Focused on Undermining Mueller Inquiry

WASHINGTON — Attorney General William Barr testified before Congress last spring that “it’s time for everybody to move on” from the special counsel investigation into whether Donald Trump associates conspired with Russia’s 2016 election interference.

Nearly a year later, however, it is clear that Barr has not moved on from the investigation at all. Rather, he increasingly appears to be chiseling away at it.

The attorney general’s handling of the results of the Russia inquiry came under fire when a federal judge questioned this week whether Barr had sought to create a “one-sided narrative” clearing Trump of misconduct. The judge said Barr displayed a “lack of candor” in remarks that helped shape the public view of the special counsel’s report before it was released in April.

In fact, Barr’s comments then were but the first in a series of actions in which he cast doubt not just on the findings of the inquiry by the special counsel, Robert Mueller, and some of the resulting prosecutions, but on its very premise. In the process, Barr demoralized some of the department’s rank and file and lent credence to Republican politicians who seek to elevate the Mueller investigation into an election-year political issue — including Trump.

“I’m deeply troubled by what I’ve been seeing with Barr’s stewardship of the Justice Department,” said Nancy Baker, a scholar of attorneys general who studied Barr’s first stint in the post under President George H.W. Bush in the early 1990s. At the very least, she said, he has created the appearance that he does not “respect the long-standing norms of departmental independence.”

Some of Barr’s defenders insist that he is suffering from a situation beyond his control: namely, a president whose running commentary on criminal cases he has an interest in has sowed suspicion about the attorney general’s motives. In a ruling Thursday in a Freedom of Information Act case over the Mueller report, Judge Reggie Walton of the U.S. District for the District of Columbia questioned whether Barr had redacted portions of the Mueller report in order to protect the president.

The department’s spokeswoman, Kerri Kupec, said Friday that “the court’s assertions were contrary to the facts” and that Mueller’s team helped the attorney general decide what information should be kept out of public view.

Nonetheless, the judge’s criticism reinforced the impression that Barr has been on a mission to undercut the Mueller inquiry. In ever stronger terms, Barr has implied that Mueller was appointed in 2017 only because FBI officials rushed without reason to escalate their suspicions about the Trump campaign into a full-blown investigation.

The Justice Department’s own inspector general rejected that premise late last year, finding that the bureau’s decision was justified by the facts. But Barr has assigned a federal prosecutor to investigate the matter further and has suggested that the inquiry might conclude that the FBI acted in bad faith. Investigators are also said to be examining the intelligence agencies’ assessment that President Vladimir Putin of Russia interfered in the American presidential race on behalf of Trump.

Last month, Barr appointed another outside prosecutor to review a case that Mueller brought against the president’s former national security adviser Michael Flynn for lying to the FBI. And in a second case that the Mueller team brought against Roger Stone, Trump’s longtime friend, the attorney general overruled career prosecutors to seek a more lenient prison sentence, triggering a chain of events that the federal judge overseeing the case called “unprecedented.”

In those and other instances, Barr has never mentioned Mueller by name. But he has increasingly sided with the view of Trump and his allies that the special counsel’s inquiry was baseless. As Barr put it succinctly in a December interview with NBC News, “Our nation was turned on its head for three years, I think, based on a completely bogus narrative.”

He has implicitly criticized both John Brennan, the CIA director under President Barack Obama, and James Comey, who Trump fired as FBI director in 2017, for actions related to the Russia inquiry. Noting that Brennan twice warned the Russian government not to interfere in the 2016 election, Barr said it was “inexplicable” no one warned the Trump campaign that the Russians had targeted it.