With Barr a no-show, White House and Congress move further apart

Attorney General William Barr’s refusal to appear at a hearing convened by House Judiciary Committee Democrats on Thursday, after tense sparring with Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday, escalated an extraordinary personal dispute between a key member of President Donald Trump’s Cabinet and opposition party officials.

The dispute is emblematic of the administration’s apparent policy of maximum resistance to Democratic-led congressional oversight of executive branch actions. The president, Mr. Barr, and other administration officials are engaging in constitutional hardball with another branch of government, the legislature.

President Trump “is trying to render Congress inert as a separate and coequal branch of government,” charged Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., chairman of the House Judiciary Committee. “If we don’t stand up to him together today, we risk forever losing the power to stand up to any president in the future.”

Where the high-stakes standoff may lead is unclear. The Founding Fathers envisioned these branches in competition, with shared powers to check and balance one another. In terms of congressional oversight, over the years Congress and the White House have worked out norms and conventions to guide the resolution of disputes.

But in the modern era, the pull of partisanship has often superseded that sense of interbranch competition. “The different branches pull these elected officials apart and partisanship can pull them back together,” says James Curry, a political scientist at the University of Utah. “These two forces are constantly in collision with each other.”

In the short term, Mr. Trump and the presidency might benefit politically from blowing up these norms and defying congressional Democrats. In the long term, the executive branch risks court decisions that could actually strengthen congressional prerogatives in this area – for good.

If both sides refuse to back down, it will be the third branch of government – the judiciary – that gets to decide “who has to comply in what way in these interbranch relations,” says Professor Curry.

Mr. Barr’s refusal to appear at Thursday’s House hearing is just one aspect of the administration’s battle against oversight, and far from the most unusual.

More serious might be the administration’s stonewalling of House Democratic subpoenas for multiple investigations into White House security clearance decisions, presidential finances, and other sensitive areas.

It’s still possible that all these matters will be successfully negotiated by the contending parties, one at a time. That’s the way most such disputes have been handled by past administrations. Typically, neither branch wants to push the other too far, given what is at stake.

A White House memo written during the Reagan administration in 1982 laid out an approach to such accommodation that subsequent presidencies have mostly followed. The memo says that while the executive branch may occasionally want to withhold information from Congress for confidentiality purposes, such decisions should be “rare.”

But the Trump administration appears to have a different plan for its approach to congressional relations. “We’re fighting all the subpoenas,” the president said last week. Referring to Democrats in Congress, he added, “These aren’t, like, impartial people.”

Mr. Trump, three of his children, and his company have also filed lawsuits against two financial institutions that have been subpoenaed by House committees in an attempt to obtain Trump financial records.

The lawsuit states that the subpoenas have no legitimate purpose and are meant solely to “harass” the president.

Mr. Trump’s supporters and critics alike say he has a gift for finding the weaknesses in his opposition. His defiance of Congress in recent weeks may fit this pattern. Past presidents didn’t dare try such widespread and open noncooperation for fear of political and legal ramifications. What Mr. Trump may have found is a Congress whose investigatory powers have been in decline for some time.

Sure, committee chairmen can issue subpoenas to the executive branch, but who will enforce them? That power is supposed to reside in the executive branch’s Department of Justice. Members often talk about jailing reluctant witnesses in the basement of the Capitol but that does not seem to be a realistic threat.