Barr Say He, Not Mueller, May Write the Public Report on Russia Probe

(Bloomberg) -- William Barr vowed to protect Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation from political interference but said he -- not Mueller -- may ultimately write the public version of the special counsel’s findings if he’s confirmed as attorney general.

“I will commit to providing as much information as I can consistent with the regulations” on special counsels, Barr, President Donald Trump’s nominee to lead the Justice Department, said Tuesday in the first of two days of hearings before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Barr, 68, has been through the confirmation process before and served as attorney general in the 1990s. He showed the benefits of that seasoning as he answered some questions directly and adeptly sidestepped others from Democrats who sought what they’ve called “ironclad” assurances he’d let Mueller complete a probe that Trump routinely denounces.

Barr doesn’t need Democratic votes to win confirmation, although he may get some, and there’s no sign yet any Republicans are wavering on backing him.

“As soon as the due diligence has been done and the confirmation hearing and all the questions for the record have been responded to, then hopefully we can get him on the floor as soon as possible,” John Thune of South Dakota, the Senate’s No. 2 Republican, told reporters on Tuesday.

No Recusal

Barr promised to give Mueller the resources and time he needs to finish his investigation. He didn’t agree to recuse himself from overseeing the probe in light of past opinions about it that he shared with the White House and Justice Department.

The nominee testified that he sees the Russia investigation as vital, and said he would go by the book -- the law and existing regulations -- on overseeing the special counsel.

“I will not be bullied into doing anything I think is wrong -- by anybody, whether it be editorial boards or Congress or the president,” Barr vowed.

The Justice Department’s regulations on special counsels dictate that Mueller can give his report only to the attorney general, who decides what will become public. Barr said he interprets that as giving him the power to write his own version for public consumption.

‘Witch Hunt’

While Barr said he disagreed with the president’s frequent characterization of Mueller’s investigation as a “witch hunt,” he said that’s a natural reaction for someone “who felt they were falsely accused.”

Suggesting he may give Trump the benefit of the doubt when he says he has no knowledge that anyone around him conspired with Russia, Barr said, “The president is the one that has denied there is any collusion and has been steadfast in that. Presumably he knows the facts.”

Barr also said that Trump has the power as president to issue pardons, including for family members, but that doing so could be damaging politically and could be a criminal offense if it’s to obstruct justice.

“Yes he does have the power to pardon a family member, but he would then have to face the fact that he could then be held accountable for using his power,” said Barr, who in his previous stint as attorney general advocated for pardons for Reagan administration officials involved in the Iran-Contra scandal.

Barr stopped short of saying he would agree with all of Mueller’s prosecutorial decisions while asserting his own independence.

“I’m in a position in life that I can do the right thing and not really care about the consequences,” he told senators.

Democrats pressed him about a memo he wrote last year criticizing Mueller for looking into Trump’s firing of former FBI Director James Comey as possible obstruction of justice. Democratic Senator Patrick Leahy of Vermont said the memo read like a job application, a description Barr called “ludicrous.”

A Trump Meeting

Barr also revealed that he spoke to Trump about Mueller and his probe in 2017, when Trump was looking for personal legal representation.

“I said Bob is a straight shooter and should be dealt with as such," said Barr, who added that he told Trump that he and Mueller were longtime friends.

Barr said he told the president he wasn’t interested in joining his legal team.

He said Trump nonetheless asked for his phone number but “that’s the only time I met him before I talked to him about the job of attorney general -- which obviously is not the same as representing him.”