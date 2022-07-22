Barr refutes Trump's election lies to Jan. 6 panel

Reuters

The last orders bell tolled for Bud, Carlsberg and Heineken beers in Russia in early March, but shops across Moscow are still selling off stockpiles months after the brewers said they would halt production. The continued availability of unsold stacks of Carlsberg, Anheuser-Busch InBev and Heineken's flagship brands underlines the difficulty Western brands have faced in withdrawing products in response to the conflict in Ukraine. Their cans and bottles were still on sale in supermarkets and stores in Russia's capital this week, a Reuters review found - an example of how long it can take consumer-focused sanctions or restrictions to have a significant impact.