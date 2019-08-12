Barr says 'there will be accountability' in Epstein case

Attorney General William Barr said Monday that authorities will "get to the bottom of what happened" — both in financier Jeffrey Epstein's death on Saturday and in the ongoing investigation of his alleged sex crimes.

"There will be accountability," Barr said at the Fraternal Order of Police's 64th biennial conference. "This case will continue on against anyone who is complicit with Epstein. Any co-conspirators should not rest easy."

Epstein, who was accused of trafficking girls for sex, was found dead in his cell after an apparent suicide. He had been on suicide watch after an incident on June 23, but was taken off in the days before his death.

Barr said in a Saturday statement that he was "appalled" to learn of Epstein's death, and it raised serious questions of the circumstances.

On Monday, he reiterated that he was "frankly angry to learn of the (Metropolitan Correctional Center's) failure to adequately secure" Epstein. Barr said, after learning of irregularities at the facility, the FBI and Office of Inspector General are conducting a thorough investigation.

Numerous conspiracy theories have emerged in the aftermath of the news, including from mainstream public figures like MSNBC host Joe Scarborough and former Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill.

President Donald Trump on Saturday retweeted theories that linked the financier's death to the Clintons, which led to backlash from several 2020 Democrats and Clinton's press team. Angel Ureña, a spokesman for former President Bill Clinton, wrote on Twitter: "Ridiculous, and of course not true — and Donald Trump knows it. Has he triggered the 25th Amendment yet?"

In response, White House counselor Kellyanne Conway said Sunday that Trump "just wants everything to be investigated" and "there is some unsealed information implicating some people very high up."

Barr on Monday did not address any conspiracy theories, but he said the case was very important to the DOJ and "to me personally." The victims, he added, should have the opportunity to confront those accused in the courtroom.

"The victims deserve justice, and they will get it," he said.

