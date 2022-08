Reuters

Revelations that conspiracy theorist Alex Jones may have lied on the stand in a defamation lawsuit by parents of a child slain in the 2012 Sandy Hook mass shooting made for a dramatic moment in a high-profile trial, but it would be unusual for prosecutors to follow through with perjury charges, lawyers said. A jury in Austin, Texas, on Thursday said Jones should pay $4.1 million to the plaintiffs for falsely claiming the shooting was a hoax. The jury began deliberating on Friday on how much Jones should pay in punitive damages.