Barr says Mueller probe did not establish Trump coordination with Russia

U.S. Attorney General William Barr prepares to speak at a news conference to discuss Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report on Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential race, in Washington, U.S., April 18, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Attorney General William Barr said on Thursday that Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation did not find that President Donald Trump or members of his campaign worked with Russia during the 2016 presidential election.

The "investigation did not establish that members of the Trump campaign conspired or coordinated with the Russian government in its election interference activities," Barr told a news conference.

(Reporting By Amanda Becker, Ginger Gibson and Karen Freifeld)