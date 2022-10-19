Barr Township shooting suspect ordered to stand trial

Oct. 19—HASTINGS — A Northern Cambria man will stand trial in Cambria County court, accused of shooting an unarmed man with an AR-15 rifle after the man refused to leave his property during a dispute in Barr Township on Oct. 10, authorities said.

Robert James Spears, 20, of the 100 block of Herk Kline Road, was ordered on Tuesday to stand trial, following a preliminary hearing before District Judge Michael Zungali, of Hastings.

According to a complaint affidavit filed by state police in Ebensburg, a man showed up at a residence at 2:45 p.m. to speak with a woman about an incident that had happened a few days earlier that involved a weapon.

Troopers said Spears came out of the residence and told the man to leave, but the man refused.

Spears allegedly retrieved a Diamondback semi-automatic AR-15 .223 caliber rifle from his vehicle and fired two rounds, striking the man in the lower torso, the affidavit said.

Spears told troopers that the other man was not armed and made no threats.

Spears was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault and reckless endangerment.

He is free on $75,000 bond.