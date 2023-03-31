Barr: Trump indictment case weak, but will hurt GOP

Associated Press

Donald Trump has become the first former president to be indicted in a criminal case after a grand jury investigation into hush money payments made on his behalf during the 2016 presidential campaign. The unprecedented indictment comes as the Republican faces other legal investigations and launches a bid to return to the White House in 2024. The indictment will test the Republican Party already divided over whether to support Trump next year, in part due to his efforts to undermine his 2020 election loss.