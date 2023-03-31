Barr: Trump indictment case weak, but will hurt GOP
Former Attorney General Bill Barr says the indictment of Donald Trump is a weak case, but he expects it will hurt the Republican party going forward into the 2024 elections. (March 31)
Former Attorney General Bill Barr says the indictment of Donald Trump is a weak case, but he expects it will hurt the Republican party going forward into the 2024 elections. (March 31)
The Washington Monthly Contributing Editor Margaret Carlson joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Donald Trump’s indictment, raising the debt limit, and the outlook for Donald Trump’s run for re-election.
Donald Trump has become the first former president to be indicted in a criminal case after a grand jury investigation into hush money payments made on his behalf during the 2016 presidential campaign. The unprecedented indictment comes as the Republican faces other legal investigations and launches a bid to return to the White House in 2024. The indictment will test the Republican Party already divided over whether to support Trump next year, in part due to his efforts to undermine his 2020 election loss.
Sector weakness after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank could temper rate increases, and also deal making in general.
The indictment against former President Donald Trump involving a 2016 hush money payment is raising concerns that it could undermine public confidence in what democracy experts view as far more important investigations. Trump is facing multiple investigations related to his refusal to accept his 2020 loss to Democrat Joe Biden. Jeffrey Engel, founding director of the Center for Presidential History at Southern Methodist University, called the indictment this week from a New York grand jury “the appetizer to their main course still to come."
Dr. García High will pull students directly from four different schools: Palm Beach Central, John I. Leonard, Santaluces and Park Vista.
In today's episode, we bring you a live report from Bucha, a year on from the city’s liberation, from our Defence Editor Danielle Sheridan.
The end of a person's life doesn't necessarily mean the end of their Social Security payments. Depending on factors like income and dependents, Social Security checks will still be issued to someone...
The husband of missing Massachusetts woman Ana Walshe was indicted on a murder charge on Thursday in the disappearance of his wife, who was last seen on New Year's Day, a district attorney's office said.
American women looking to end a pregnancy might soon be unable to take mifepristone, a drug used for medication abortion through the 10th week of pregnancy. A federal court in Texas is expected to rule on a lawsuit it heard earlier this month seeking to revoke the FDA’s authorization of the medication, which was issued in 2000.
United Airlines Flight 129 landed safely at George Bush Intercontinental Airport after the crew reported the incident, per the FAA.
If you plan to deposit $10,000 or more into your checking account, there are a few things you should consider first. By law, banks have to report deposits that exceed a certain amount. Stimulus 2023:...
A very good, and very well-paid, Miami basketball team is in the men's NCAA Tournament Final Four for the first time in school history.
A Massachusetts man has been indicted in the death of his wife who has not been seen since Jan. 1, a top prosecutor said Thursday. A first-degree murder conviction in Massachusetts carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole. Walshe is accused of murdering his wife, dismembering her and disposing of her body.
Giants left fielder is baseball's version of the Defense Against the Dark Arts professor.
Houston Astros Opening Day is here! Here's what you can expect.
There has never been much doubt about who stands to benefit the most from student loan forgiveness. Lower-income borrowers and people of color are most likely to be negatively affected by student...
Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton admitted Friday that Mercedes had little hope of keeping pace with the Red Bulls in Australia, and matching his fifth place in Saudi Arabia was a more realistic target.Hamilton said another fifth-placed finish would be a good result for him in Australia.
Quebec authorities announced six people were in custody for criminal harassment, intimidation and forcible confinement
BLACKPINK’s Jisoo released her highly anticipated debut solo album “Me,” along with the music video for her song “Flower,” on Friday. It comes with the B-side track “All Eyes On Me,” made by YG Entertainment and BLACKPINK lead producer Teddy Park. YG Entertainment teased in February that the music video for “Flower” had the highest production cost to date for a BLACKPINK video.
(Reuters) -A judge has rejected Amazon.com Inc's bid to dismiss California's antitrust lawsuit accusing the online retailer of illegally forcing merchants to accept policies that cause consumers to pay artificially high prices. Judge Ethan Schulman in San Francisco Superior Court said California sufficiently alleged that Amazon's policies "have had the anticompetitive effect of raising prices on competing retail marketplaces as well as on third-party sellers' own websites." Amazon declined on Friday to comment on the decision, which is dated March 30.