Barr warned Trump he'd lose election because suburban voters think he's a 'f***ing a**hole', book says

Former Attorney General William Barr warned former President Donald Trump he would lose the 2020 election months before the contest because suburban voters viewed him as a "f***ing a**hole," a forthcoming book claims.

Barr told Trump in April 2020 that while his base "cares about seeing [former FBI Director James Comey] and the rest of those guys held accountable," suburban voters "don't care about your f***ing grievances."

"In my opinion, this is not a base election," Barr told Trump, according to what Washington Post journalists Bob Woodward and Robert Costa wrote in Peril. "Your base is critical, and you'll get it out. And there are a lot of people out there, independents and Republicans in the suburbs of the critical states, that think you're an a**hole. They think you act like an a**hole, and you got to, you got to start taking that into account."

MILLEY PROMISED CHINESE MILITARY LEADER ADVANCE WARNING OF TRUMP-ORDERED ATTACK: BOOK

That characterization was reportedly shared by Trump's successor. Upon entering the White House and observing Trump's golf toys, including a wall-size video screen allowing him to play virtual courses, President Joe Biden remarked, "What a f***ing a**hole," according to the book.

During the April 2020 conversation between Barr and Trump, when the attorney general told the president his "main problem" was he thought he was a "f***ing genius, politically," Trump told Barr he refused to change, Woodward and Costa wrote.

"I need to be a fighter. I've gotten where I am because I'm willing to fight," Trump reportedly told Barr.

In the aftermath of the 2020 election, the Trump campaign filed several lawsuits alleging widespread voter fraud, most of which were tossed by federal courts. Trump continued to claim the contest was stolen from him despite assurances of election security from many public officials, including Barr.

Story continues

"To date, we have not seen fraud on a scale that could have affected a different outcome in the election," Barr said last December.

The former attorney general adopted stronger language behind closed doors, calling Trump's claims "bulls***" in private conversations, according to Jonathan Karl's book Betrayal, which is set to be released in November.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Barr resigned from the Justice Department on Dec. 23, 2020, and Jeff Rosen, Barr's deputy, served as acting attorney general until Biden was sworn into office on Jan. 20.

Peril is set for release next Friday.

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: News, Donald Trump, William Barr, Washington Post, Books, Bob Woodward, 2020 Elections, White House, Campaigns

Original Author: Misty Severi

Original Location: Barr warned Trump he'd lose election because suburban voters think he's a 'f***ing a**hole', book says