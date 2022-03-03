Barrackville woman arrested on embezzlement charge

Mar. 3—FAIRMONT − A Barrackville woman faces a charge of embezzlement after an investigation by West Virginia State Police.

According to the criminal complaint Filed Feb. 25, LouAnn Hawkinberry, 58, was employed by the Town of Barrackville Sewage Department, where she worked as a clerk in charge of accepting water bill payments in the form of credit card and cash. In an audit from December 2021, the balance of books was found to be incorrect.

"It was then it was discovered Ms. Hawkinberry had embezzled upwards of $14,000," according to the criminal complaint.

Hawkinberry was employed at the sewage department on or about July 2020 through December 31, 2021. In July, she began taking money from customers who paid in cash that they brought in to pay their bills.

"Ms. Hawkinberry would pocket the cash and note in the computer system that the bill was paid," according to the criminal complaint.

On February 15, 2022, Hawkinberry admitted to Senior Trooper V.L. Marra that she did take cash paying customers money to use, "for her own personal gain," according to the criminal complaint.

Hawkinberry was arrested without a warrant and charged with a felony − embezzlement greater than $1,000. Probable cause was found. According to court records, her bond — which has been posted — was set at $25,000.

If the case is taken to trial and Hawkinberry is found guilty, she could face up to 10 years in prison for the charge.

Reach me at sshriver@timeswv.com or 304-367-2549.