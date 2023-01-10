Barrage of atmospheric rivers bring heavy snow to parts of CA causing road closures
Mark Sudduth, Owner/Founder of HurricaneTrack.com, is in Truckee, California, where the latest atmospheric river is dumping heavy snow.
Snow is expected in the Rockies over the next few days thanks to the influence of the Atmospheric River in California.
The San Lorenzo River is rapidly rising as a major atmospheric river dumps loads of rain on California.
Follow here for live updates on the major winter storm hitting Fresno and the central San Joaquin Valley.
The Oklahoma Sooners are going all-in via the transfer portal to fix a defense that was one of the worst in the country in 2022.
The 49ers' sweep of the NFC West might be a bad omen for their aspirations to win Super Bowl LVII.
After graduating in December, Oklahoma Sooners linebacker David Ugwoegbu enters the transfer portal to continue his collegiate career.
Economists led by Sven Jari Stehn still expect the eurozone economy to contract in the fourth quarter, but now anticipate a slight rise in the first quarter
Drone video shows extensive flooding in Santa Cruz, California from the San Lorenzo River due to an atmospheric river slamming the state.
Between Christmas and New Year, one of my close circle was diagnosed with a tumour. At this the world changes. One minute, you are living a normal existence with the usual stresses; the next you’re occupying Planet Cancer, an alternate, epically heightened reality in which one would give anything merely to be confronting the former run-of-the mill anxieties.
Merced recorded about .39 inches of rain Sunday, according to meteorologists.
Another round of stormy weather has rolled into California overnight and into this morning, creating dangerous conditions for counties along the central coast.
Damar Hamlin and Jeremy Renner's injuries show the value of robust disability insurance, but most people don't have it.
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office in Golden, Colorado, shared a video on social media announcing the rescue and release of a ringtail cat that had been causing chaos at a local Kohl's
A kayaker paddled down a flooded street in Santa Barbara as a “major storm” impacted California on Monday, January 9.
Georgia 65, TCU 7: College Football Playoff National Championship what happened, player of the game, and what it all means
Reports Russian forces had encircled Ukrainian forces and were in complete control of Soledar, a town near Bakhmut in Ukraine’s Donetsk Oblast, were quickly rejected as “disinformation” by a journalist embedded with Ukrainian troops.A statement released by Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of PMC Wagner, a private mercenary company with close ties to the Kremlin, said Wagner fighters had encircled Ukrainian forces and were engaged in battles in the middle of the town.Prigozhin’s claim came a day after the UK’s defense ministry warned that the town was close to falling under Russian control after they made tactical advances over the last four days.Ukrainian journalist Yuriy Butusov, who had been embedded with Ukrainian troops in the area, dismissed the claim and said Ukraine’s forces had not been encircled.Earlier on Tuesday, Hanna Maliar, Ukraine’s deputy defense minister, said the Russian military was repeatedly storming positions despite taking heavy losses.“The approaches to our positions are simply littered with the bodies of dead enemy fighters,” Maliar said, according to a Google translation of her statement.On Monday, Serhiy Cherevaty, spokesman for the Eastern Group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said Wagner had deployed its most capable fighters to the area and that Ukrainian forces were trying to deplete their numbers to limit the impact of their advances, according to Ukrainian media reports.This drone footage, captured over a mine in the center of Soledar, was released on Sunday, January 8, by Ukraine’s State Border Service (SBS). The SBS said the video was shot “the other day” by a drone operated by border guards who were helping Ukrainian tank operator’s direct their fire at Russian forces sheltering at the mine.Before the Russian invasion, 90-percent of salt in Ukraine was mined in Soledar by the state enterprise “Artemsil”, but due to the conflict, work at the mines was halted in April, according to the Donetsk regional government.. Credit: State Border Service of Ukraine via Storyful
A rounded toe and a flexible Vibram sole give Scarosso’s William III Boot running-shoe comfort in a much better-looking package.
According to NextDoor posts, Raleigh copperheads have been doing a little January sunbathing over the past week.
The Omicron-adapted COVID-19 vaccine booster developed by Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE sharply reduced hospitalizations among older patients, Israeli researchers said on Monday, in some of the first evidence of the jab's real-world effectiveness. The study by researchers from healthcare provider Clalit, Ben-Gurion University of the Negev and Sapir College has not yet been peer reviewed. It found an 81% reduction in hospitalizations among people aged 65 and older who had received the booster against those who had previously received at least two COVID vaccinations, but not the Omicron-adapted shot.
Tom Girardi's former CFO will remain in jail while defending himself on a federal wire fraud charge.