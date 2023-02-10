Barratt Developments First Half 2023 Earnings: EPS: UK£0.38 (vs UK£0.34 in 1H 2022)

Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) First Half 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: UK£2.78b (up 24% from 1H 2022).

  • Net income: UK£380.5m (up 8.4% from 1H 2022).

  • Profit margin: 14% (down from 16% in 1H 2022).

  • EPS: UK£0.38 (up from UK£0.34 in 1H 2022).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Barratt Developments Earnings Insights

Looking ahead, revenue is expected to fall by 4.7% p.a. on average during the next 3 years compared to a 1.2% decline forecast for the Consumer Durables industry in the United Kingdom.

Performance of the British Consumer Durables industry.

The company's share price is broadly unchanged from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

It's necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 4 warning signs with Barratt Developments (at least 1 which is a bit unpleasant), and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

