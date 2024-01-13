‘It’s barreling down:’ Arctic cold front to arrive in Fort Worth area Saturday

An Arctic cold front bringing frigid temperatures is expected to arrive in the Dallas/Fort Worth area Saturday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.

“It’s barreling down,” said NWS meteorologist Juan Hernandez.

Temperatures, which are predicted to be in the mid-fifties around noon Saturday, will quickly plummet when the cold front hits the area around 1 or 2 p.m., according to Hernandez. By 6 p.m. temperatures could be around 32 degrees and will remain at or below freezing through Wednesday afternoon.

Hernandez encouraged residents to take care of their last minute preparations for the cold Saturday morning before the front hits.

The National Weather Service has issued a wind chill advisory for North Texas, including Fort Worth and Dallas, from midnight through 10 a.m. Sunday. Wind chill is expected to be at or below zero for most areas along and north of I-20.

According to Hernandez, the low temperatures will continue for the next few days, with the wind chill making it feel colder than the actual temperature. Overnight Sunday the wind chill is predicted to be around 2 degrees. Overnight Monday the wind chill could plummet to as low as 10 degrees below zero.

There is also a 40-50% chance of precipitation for the DFW Metroplex starting Sunday afternoon, but most of it will be a freezing drizzle, according to Hernandez. It could mix with some snow Sunday night into Monday morning, but no accumulation is expected in the Dallas/Fort Worth area.

The National Weather Service urges residents to take steps to protect their pipes, including dripping indoor faucets and covering outdoor ones.

Outdoor activities should be avoided, and those who have to be outside should wear appropriate appropriate clothing.

