Barren River near Bowling Green reaches major flood stage

The Barren River in south-central Kentucky reached major flood stage Friday morning, according to the National Weather Service in Paducah.

The river, located near Bowling Green, reached 47.07 feet at 9:45 a.m. The agency considers the river to be under major flooding when it reaches 45 feet.

There are currently no weather watches or warnings currently active in the region.

The crest reached Friday morning is the third-highest in the ever recorded, according to the agency's records. The river reached its highest crest ever on Jan. 8, 1913 when it reached 52.20 feet.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Barren River near Bowling Green reaches third-highest crest