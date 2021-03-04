Barrett authors first Supreme Court ruling, a loss for environmentalists

Conservative Justice Amy Coney Barrett on Thursday authored her first ruling since joining the Supreme Court in October as the court handed a defeat to an environmental group looking for access to government documents.

Video Transcript

[MUSIC PLAYING]

Recommended Stories

  • Barrett writes first majority Supreme Court opinion in FOIA dispute

    The Supreme Court ruled 7-2 against the Sierra Club in the public records fight.

  • Woman Finds ‘Candyman’ Portal In Her NYC Apartment & NOPE

    This viral TikTok video has everyone on the internet convinced it’s the IRL version of ‘Candyman’ Hi, were you hoping to sleep well tonight? If so, go ahead and skip this story because holy hell is it terrifying. A TikTok video series that has gone wildly viral shows a woman investigating a mysterious draft coming []

  • Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett delivers first opinion in case involving records disclosure

    Supreme Court Justice Barrett's opinion involved a lawsuit from Sierra Club seeking government documents about a controversial EPA regulation.

  • I lost my job at 55 and started my own successful business. I now constantly get texts from friends and former coworkers asking how I did it. What do I do?

    ‘I liken these friends and former colleagues to the kids at school who march right to the head of the lunch line to get their food, without waiting in line like the rest of us.’

  • Woman makes startling discovery behind bathroom mirror: 'This does not end well'

    A woman went to investigate a draft coming from her bathroom and ended up finding something truly terrifying behind her mirror.

  • "QAnon Shaman" claims he wasn't attacking the country

    Jacob Chansley, the man seen wearing face paint and a fur helmet with horns during the January 6 insurrection, tells 60 Minutes+ he was trying "to bring God back to the Senate."

  • TV reporter’s camera stolen during an interview about thefts, California cops say

    “One had a gun and put it in my face and said, ‘We’re taking the camera.’”

  • Australia's attorney general accused of rape, denies allegations

    Australian Attorney General Christian Porter is denying allegations he raped a 16-year-old girl some 33 years ago. Police have said they're dropping the case because of insufficient evidence. CBS News foreign correspondent Holly Williams joined CBSN with details on the allegations and how lawmakers and the public are responding.

  • Then and now: A 'megadrought' in California

    See how extreme weather has affected an vital reservoir in California.

  • The Latest: Guard, police at Capitol fence; Mall deserted

    Security is high outside the U.S. Capitol, with National Guard troops and Capitol Police officers on alert inside a massive black fence that surrounds the Capitol grounds and several neighboring buildings. On one of the warmest days in weeks, the National Mall was almost totally deserted Thursday, save for joggers, journalists and a handful of tourists trying to take photos of the Capitol dome through the fence. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says the Guard troops protecting the Capitol should stay as long as they are needed amid a new threat of another mob attack.

  • Disney to close at least 60 North American stores, focus on e-commerce

    Walt Disney Co will close at least 60 Disney retail stores in North America this year, about 20% of its worldwide total, as it revamps its digital shopping platforms to focus on e-commerce, the company said on Wednesday. The media and entertainment company also is evaluating a significant reduction of stores in Europe, a spokesperson said, adding that locations in Japan and China will not be affected. Disney currently operates roughly 300 Disney stores around the globe.

  • Suspect Nabbed Decades After Hitchhiking Women Were Gunned Down in Colorado

    Colorado Bureau of InvestigationAfter almost four decades, a 70-year-old Colorado man has been arrested in connection with the brutal murder of two women who were most likely hitchhiking when they disappeared.Alan Lee Phillips was arrested on several charges, including kidnapping and murder, for the 1982 deaths of Annette Schnee, 21, and Barbara “Bobbi Jo” Oberholtzer, 29, the Park County Sheriff’s Department said Wednesday. Authorities say the women, who didn’t know each other, had been working in Breckenridge, Colorado. They went missing on Jan. 6, 1982, after hitchhiking.Oberholtzer was found less than a day after she went missing but it took authorities six months to find Schnee. An orange bootie sock was found near the crime scenes of both women, according to local media reports.“You know, I thought there’d be no closure,” Schnee’s mother, Eileen Franklin, told Denver7 on Wednesday. “I thought maybe I’d be gone before I had closure to this case. So that really—I’m ready to go when it's my time now.”In a Wednesday press conference, Park County Sheriff Tom McGraw said their big break in the case came after forensic genetic genealogy investigators were able to connect Phillips to the crime scenes. Phillips’ DNA sample was located on a genealogy database and investigators took him into custody during a traffic stop. He’d been living in Clear Creek County, working as a part-time mechanic. “I cannot begin to understand the pain and suffering their families have had to face for nearly four decades,” McGraw said. “With each year that has passed, they have remained vigilant in their unwavering commitment to seek justice for Bobbi Jo and Annette. I’m here to tell them that their journey for justice has a much clearer path.”Georgia Man Charged With Killing His Girlfriend, Their Unborn Child, and Her Parents—18 Years LaterAuthorities say Oberholtzer was last seen at 7:50 p.m. on the day she vanished, leaving a local pub after having a drink with coworkers. The next afternoon, she was found lying on her back in a snowbank near the Hoosier Pass summit, which is over 11,000 feet in elevation.The 29-year-old was shot in the chest, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation stated. “The shooting occurred outside in a rural, isolated, mountain area next to Colorado Highway 9. It would have been dark, possibly snowing, and very cold (-20 degrees F),” the bureau added.Investigators found her backpack and purse about 20 miles from the crime scene, along U.S. Highway 285. Near Oberholtzer’s body, authorities found her key chain with a hook and an orange bootie sock, according to Denver7. The murder weapon, a .38/.357 handgun using a Remington/Peters copper jacketed hollow point bullet, was never found.Six months later, a young boy found Schnee near Fairplay—about 30 minutes away from where she was last seen leaving a store in Park County. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation said she was found face down in a small stream and was most likely shot outside in an “isolated mountain valley area where there would be no witnesses.”“The area where Schnee was found, you’d almost have to have known it was there,” Jim Hardtke, an agent with the bureau, told Denver7 last year. “You'd have to be a local of some sort.”While she was found fully clothed, her clothing was in disarray, authorities said. According to Hardtke, Schnee was also wearing an orange bootie sock on her left foot. Authorities never recovered a weapon but concluded she died from a gunshot wound to the back.Items from her backpack were also found near Breckenridge, including a photograph of a man who has never been identified.During Wednesday’s press conference, McGraw read statements from several of the victims’ relatives, including Oberholtzer’s widower, Jeff.“I pray that the arrest of Alan Phillips for the murder of my wife Bobbi Jo and Annette Schnee will finally, after all these decades, bring closure and peace to this hideous nightmare for myself, along with all the lives he has horribly affected by his actions,” Oberholtzer’s statement read. “I cannot thank enough all who never gave up the search for the truth.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • General: 'Optics' led Pentagon to wait hours before sending troops to Capitol on Jan. 6

    An official in the D.C. National Guard detailed the slow response from the Pentagon to approve the deployment of troops during the Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol, telling senators Wednesday it was easier to get approval during last summer’s protests against police violence than during the deadly siege.

  • 'WandaVision' director expects theory-hungry fans to be 'disappointed' by the show's finale

    Director Matt Shakman hopes fans who have enjoyed Wanda's journey "will find that the finale is surprising but also satisfying."

  • 'Dancing With The Stars' Contestants Who Lost Weight on the Show

    It's only week two.From Redbook

  • Tsunami watch in Hawaii following significant earthquake in Pacific

    The latest in a string of powerful earthquakes shook part of the southwestern Pacific on Friday morning, local time, leading to far-reaching tsunami concerns. The magnitude 8.1 earthquake occurred at 8:28 a.m. NZST Friday, or 2:38 p.m. EST Thursday, according to the USGS. The epicenter was located well northeast of New Zealand, but the shaking was felt on part of the country and nearby islands in the region. "[This] is directly related to the M7.4 in nearly the same location just under 2 hours before," the USGS said in a Tweet. "Both of those occurred on the subduction interface between Pacific and Australia plates." A tsunami warning was initially issued for the Kermadec Island region, but that was later changed to a tsunami advisory, where tsunami waves could reach 3 meters (10 feet), according to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center (PTWC) A tsunami warning was issued for New Zealand coasts, the country's emergency management agency said. This includes the Great Barrier Island and part of the north-facing shores of the North Island. Tsunami waves are also possible along the coasts of Fiji, American Samoa and other nearby islands. CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP A tsunami watch has been issued for Hawaii. People in Hawaii do not need to take action immediately but should prepare in the event that tsunami waves do arrive. According to the PTWC, if a tsunami does reach Hawaii, the earliest arrival of the first wave would be 4:35 p.m. HST Thursday. The tsunami threat has not been completely ruled out for the Pacific Coast of the U.S. and Canada, according to the U.S. National Tsunami Warning Center (NTWC). "Earthquakes of this size are known to generate tsunamis potentially dangerous to coasts outside the source region," the NTWC said. "More information will be issued as it becomes available." TSUNAMI WATCH continued for Hawaii. A WATCH means a tsunami may impact Hawaii. Threat and potential impacts are still being evaluated by the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center. KNOW if you are in an EVACUATION RED ZONE. See this link for Oahu Evacuation ZONES https://t.co/716pXxq7kb— Oahu Emergency Mgmt. (@Oahu_DEM) March 4, 2021 This is a breaking situation. Continue to check back with AccuWeather for more updates. Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, Fubo, and Verizon Fios.

  • Meghan accuses Buckingham Palace of 'perpetuating falsehoods'

    Prince Harry's wife Meghan has accused Buckingham Palace of "perpetuating falsehoods" about her and her spouse, saying the royal couple would not be silent in telling their story. Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, made the comments to American talk show host Oprah Winfrey in an interview about why they quit their royal roles that is due to be broadcast on U.S. television on Sunday. An advance excerpt of the interview was released on Wednesday, hours after Buckingham Palace said it was "very concerned" about reports in the Times newspaper that assistants working for Meghan two years ago had been bullied by her.

  • Modi's ministers choose 'Made in India' vaccine over AstraZeneca

    Government ministers and officials were following Prime Minister Narendra Modi lead by opting on Tuesday for an Indian-made COVID-19 vaccine approved without late-stage efficacy data, instead of the AstraZeneca one. India's health, foreign and law ministers, and state governors, all flocked to Twitter to express support for the much-criticised Bharat Biotech's COVAXIN vaccine, after it was administered to Modi on Monday.

  • ‘Textbook voter suppression’: How Trump’s stolen election lies are shaping the future of democracy

    Republicans in 43 states have introduced more than 250 bills restricting voting rights, underscoring urgency in Congress to pass sweeping elections legislation, Alex Woodward reports

  • Former CIA chief says he is ‘increasingly embarrassed’ to be a white man

    John Brennan says ‘there are so few Republicans in Congress who value truth, honesty, and integrity’