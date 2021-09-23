Barrett found guilty of human trafficking charge

Sep. 22—A Hunt County woman has been found guilty of using her adopted children as slave labor in a puppy mill operation.

Jurors in the 354th District Court Tuesday afternoon convicted Barbara Barrett of Greenville on an indictment of trafficking of persons-continuous.

The sentencing phase of the trial was reportedly underway in the court Wednesday morning.

Barrett's husband Jeffery was also indicted on the charge, but as of Wednesday prosecution was only proceeding against Barbara Barrett. Both had pleaded not guilty.

Prosecution on the felony indictments is under the jurisdiction of the Texas Attorney General's Office.

Barrett had been out on bond and was reportedly not in attendance in the courtroom during much of the trial due to illness, but was on hand for the conviction and was returned to the custody of the Hunt County Detention Center.

Jeffery Barrett remained in custody at the jail Wednesday, being held in lieu of $650,000 bond.

The charge is a first degree felony, punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of from five to 99 years to life in prison and an optional fine of up to $10,000.

The Barretts are also awaiting trials in the Hunt County Court at Law No. 2 on misdemeanor charges of cruelty to non-livestock animals.