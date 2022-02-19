Barrett found guilty of human trafficking, sentenced to life in prison

Feb. 19—Jeffery Barrett was found guilty Friday in a human trafficking case involving four children.

A 354th District Court jury convicted Barrett, a resident of Hunt County, on a charge of continuous trafficking of a child. A sentencing hearing was conducted immediately after the verdict.

The jury later returned a sentence of life in prison.

Barrett will have to spend a minimum of 30 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice-Institutional Division before he can be considered eligible for parole.

An automatic appeal process was begun following the punishment.

Barrett also received about 3.5 years credit for time already served in the Hunt County Detention Center following his original arrest in connection with the case.

Jeffery Barrett had been held in custody at the jail since Sept. 25, 2017.

Barrett's wife, Barbara Barrett of Greenville, was found guilty in September 2021 of the same charge and received a sentence of 99 years in prison.

The Barretts stood accused of abusing and neglecting their adopted children while forcing them to work in a puppy mill attached to their home.

The Texas Attorney General's Office of Human Trafficking and Transnational Organized Crime Division assisted the Hunt County District Attorney in the prosecution.

An amendment to the indictments filed Sept. 1, 2021 alleged the Barretts "did knowingly traffic" the four children "through force, fraud or coercion" to "engage in forced labor or services."