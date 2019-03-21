Barrett-Jackson Showcases Modern Muscle At Palm Beach

The upcoming auction is going to be sick with Mustangs, Camaros, Corvettes, and Trans Ams!

When the Barrett-Jackson crew rolls into Palm Beach this April, they will bring a slew of modern muscle cars with them - further proof that this market is booming. Set to cross the auction block will be low-mileage and hard to find American performance cars from the 1990s and 2000s.

“We continue to run at the forefront of collector car trends,” said Craig Jackson, chairman and CEO of Barrett-Jackson. “With one of the largest databases of collector cars at our fingertips, we can quickly identify where the collector car market is headed. For example, we were the first to identify the demand for classic muscle cars and Resto-Mods. Today, we see a demand growing for low-mileage cars built within the last 25 to 30 years. What’s especially exciting about these collector vehicles is that they’re bringing younger buyers into the hobby, which is a wonderful indication of the health of the market.”

These cars represent the best of their respective classes and year models. They showcase what it means to be a modern collectible, and again, the trend amongst these late model muscle cars has given the cars a large stake of the market.

“Barrett-Jackson continues to build dockets that appeal to the latest trends in collector car buying,” said Steve Davis, president of Barrett-Jackson. “In Palm Beach you’ll see a healthy docket of low-mileage muscle cars that collectors of all ages are buying. We have several models consigned, including a still-in-the-wrapper 2013 Ford Mustang Boss 302 Laguna Seca Edition (Lot #431) with 42 actual miles and an equally impressive 2002 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am WS6 convertible (Lot #122). Both examples are not only low-mileage collector cars, but also a low-volume special-edition builds.”

Click here to view the 2019 Palm Beach Auction docket.

Source: Barrett-Jackson



