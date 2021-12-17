Barrett still facing human trafficking indictment

Dec. 17—After a misdemeanor count of animal abuse filed against him four years ago was dismissed this week, a Hunt County man remains in custody and is still facing a felony charge of human trafficking.

The defense counsel for Jeffery Barrett said his case remains pending, even after some of the alleged victims previously indicated he was not responsible for what has been alleged.

"He is still incarcerated and his jury trial is set for Feb. 14," said attorney Peter Morgan, who declining further comment on the case when reached Wednesday.

Barrett's wife, Barbara Barrett of Greenville, was found guilty in September of continuous trafficking of a child and received a sentence of 99 years in jail following a trial in the 354th District Court.

Jeffery Barrett is facing the same charge and has pleaded not guilty. He has been held in custody at the Hunt County Detention Center since Sept. 25, 2017, being held in lieu of $650,000 bond.

The Barretts were accused of abusing and neglecting their adopted children while forcing them to work in a puppy mill attached to their home.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's Human Trafficking and Transnational Organized Crime Division assisted the Hunt County District Attorney in the prosecution of the Barretts.

The charge is a first-degree felony, punishable by a maximum sentence of from five to 99 years to life in prison and an optional fine of up to $10,000.

The Barretts were also awaiting trials in the Hunt County Court at Law No. 2 on misdemeanor charges of cruelty to non-livestock animals. The charge was dismissed against Barbara Barrett following her felony conviction and was dropped against Jeffery Barrett Monday.

On Sept. 16, Assistant Attorney General Brooke Grona-Robb filed a notice of potential mitigating information in Jeffery Barrett's case, noting how she had met with three of the children who were the alleged victims in the case.

"She said that Barbara Barrett was responsible for Jeffery Barrett's charges," Grona-Robb said. "She stated that Jeffery Barrett would never have done any of the things he is accused of if not for Barbara."

Story continues

The prosecution of the couple has been ongoing for four years.

On Sept. 25, 2017, the the SPCA of Texas joined with then-Hunt County Constable for Precinct 1 Terry Jones and the Hunt County Sheriff's Office in seizing 117 animals from a home on County Road 3103, off of Interstate 30.

Jones is currently the Hunt County sheriff.

The agency reported the majority of the animals, 100 dogs and puppies, were housed in a metal addition to the brick home on the property and were found living in cages, crates and kennels, up to three dogs in each. Another 15 dogs and puppies and two cats were found inside the residence. The Barretts were said to have told investigators they were selling the dogs.

The investigation into the puppy mill was followed by allegations the couple forced their children to help run the business.

The Barretts were again arrested on Aug. 2, 2018, as a result of the investigation by the Human Trafficking and Transnational Organized Crime section of the Texas Attorney General's office.

Attorneys Jessica McDonald, who represented Barbara Barrett, and Frederick Shelton — Jeffery Barrett's former defense counsel — had filed multiple motions in the felony case, seeking the quashing of the indictments, alleging the charges against the couple were unconstitutionally over-broad and vague.

In response, prosecutors lodged additional allegations against the Barretts, claiming the couple also sexually molested and exploited the children.

The Barrett's filed an appeal with the Court of Appeals with the Fifth District of Texas at Dallas. A hearing on the appeal was conducted in November 2019.

The appeals court issued a decision July 17, 2020 denying the appeals.

An amendment to the indictments filed Sept. 1 alleged the Barretts "did knowingly traffic" the four children "through force, fraud or coercion" to "engage in forced labor or services" while the couple received a benefit from participating in the venture.