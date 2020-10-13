Barrett tells Sen. Feinstein it would be wrong to express specific views on Roe v. Wade during hearing

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) utilized part of her time during the question-and-answer portion of Judge Amy Coney Barrett's Senate Judiciary Committee Supreme Court confirmation hearing on Tuesday to ask Barrett if she agreed with former Justice Antonin Scalia's view that Roe v. Wade was wrongly decided. Barrett replied that she "can't pre-commit" on any specific cases.







.@SenFeinstein: "Do you agree with Justice Scalia's view that Roe was wrongly decided?" Judge Amy Coney Barrett: "I can't pre-commit or say yes I'm going in with some agenda because I'm not. I don't have any agenda." Full video: https://t.co/5Lf1WKq8EI #SCOTUS #SCOTUShearing pic.twitter.com/HagXu2TuLa — CSPAN (@cspan) October 13, 2020

Feinstein made a similar push on other issues, including same-sex marriage, but Barrett didn't budge, invoking both the current Justice Elena Kagan — who she noted had declined to "grade precedent" during her confirmation hearing — and the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who set the standard of "no hints, no previews, no forecasts" before confirmation to the high court. Some observers were confused as to why the senator didn't zero in on the fact that Ginsburg did testify that the right to abortion was a constitutional one, and there was a sense she failed to "land any blows" during her questioning.









Barrett again punts on her stance on various rights, citing Ginsburg standard of "No hints, no previews, no forecasts." Feinstein for some reason doesn't return to her initial point, which was Ginsburg also testified explicitly that there was constitutional right to abortion. — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) October 13, 2020

Feinstein's time is up. Safe to say she did not land any blows on Barrett. A lot of "ok I was hoping you would say this" about her views on a given subject (Roe, health care, LGBTQ rights), which judicial nominees really don't do. — Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) October 13, 2020

