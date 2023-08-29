Barrett Township: Friends found couple dead from gunshot wounds

Police responded to a report of two deceased bodies found in the Poconos Monday night.

Pocono Mountain Regional Police were dispatched at approximately 8:48 p.m. in response to a report of two dead individuals found on the deck of their home in Barrett Township.

The bodies have been identified as Deborah Oliver, 68, and Michael Oliver, 69, both of Diane Lane. They suffered apparent gunshot wounds.

According to police, family friends were asked by family to check on the couple's well-being. When they went to the home, they located their bodies and called police.

Police say this is an isolated incident and is being investigated as a domestic event. The public is not considered to be in danger. The investigation will remain open pending results of the autopsies for the Olivers, which are scheduled for Wednesday.

PMRP were assisted by the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office and the Monroe County Coroner’s Office.

This article originally appeared on Pocono Record: Police investigating two deaths in Poconos as domestic incident