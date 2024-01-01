Barrhaven residents stocking up food libraries so others won't go hungry

Mary Nguyen stocks up her outdoor food library, a pantry filled with non-perishable items to share with neighbours who may need an extra item or two. (Simon Smith/CBC - image credit)

It looks like a neighbourhood library box, but instead of books, it's filled with non-perishable food.

These outdoor food pantries are popping up across Ottawa's Barrhaven suburb to help neighbours who may be struggling with food insecurity.

"I just want to share as much as I can for someone in need," said Mary Nguyen, who built a small library on her front lawn earlier this month.

Nguyen says she learned of the initiative on Facebook and thought, "I can do it."

Her pantry is one of at least three built in the past year in Barrhaven, where residents say people are struggling to get by — even in the suburbs.

"There are many people out there who really don't either have access to food banks or are reluctant to go to food banks," said Sadaf Ebrahim, who built the first pantry last December.

That's when she began the project called Feed Ottawa. The mission, she says, is to make sure none of her neighbours go to bed hungry.

"Food insecurity can affect anyone — your neighbour, your friend, your family member. And especially these days," Ebrahim said, citing inflation and rising costs of living.

"People are struggling."

Sadaf Ebrhaim began the Feed Ottawa project in her Ottawa neighbourhood of Barrhaven. The food library pantry helps share non-perishable foods with neighbours who may need a little help.

Sadaf Ebrahim began the Feed Ottawa project in her neighbourhood last year. Now there are at least three food library pantries located across Barrhaven. (Simon Smith/CBC)

'Nobody is judging'

The libraries serve as a community food bank that never closes, and people can help themselves at any time of the day and do it discreetly.

Ebrahim says there are now three of them in the area so far, and a fourth one is going up soon.

"Anybody can come, any time, [and it's] open for everyone," Ebrahim said, adding that those who want to donate items can do so as well.

Muhammad Akram, who also hosts a food box on his property, says he's been filling his pantry frequently the past few weeks.

"When we initially started, we thought, 'Who will come here to pick this food?'" Akram said. "But especially for the last few weeks, we fill it, like, every morning. In the evening, we have to replenish it."

Akram encourages community members to pick up food if they need it.

"It's open 24 hours. Nobody is judging ... Just walk by, take it any time," he said.

The Feed Ottawa project, started by Sadaf Ebrahim, aims to be a 24/7 food bank for neighbours who are struggling.

The Feed Ottawa project aims to be a 24/7 food bank for neighbours who are struggling. (Simon Smith/CBC)