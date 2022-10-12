Barricade at east Ventura apartment follows pursuit after attempted warrant search

Ventura County Sheriff's vehicles pursue a suspect on Wednesday. The man later barricaded in an east Ventura apartment, authorities said.

Ventura County Sheriff's personnel responded to a barricaded man in east Ventura midday Wednesday after being led on a pursuit.

The incident brought a large police presence to an apartment building near Wells and Telegraph roads, with an armored vehicle response as of early afternoon.

The chase started shortly before noon after detectives attempted a traffic stop to conduct a warrant search on a vehicle, said sheriff's Capt. Cameron Henderson.

Photos from a bystander show the man driving a white SUV-style vehicle.

Instead of yielding, the man allegedly rammed his SUV into an unmarked sheriff's vehicle before speeding off, initiating the pursuit.

Henderson said it wasn't immediately clear whether the warrant was for the vehicle or the male driver. The driver's age and city of residence weren't available.

The pursuit ended near Wells and Telegraph roads when the man ran from vehicle, launching a short foot pursuit, and broke into a nearby apartment, barricading himself, Henderson said.

The apartment did not belong to the man, he said, although it wasn't clear whether he had a prior connection to the residence or had broken into a stranger's unit. No one else was inside at the time.

A woman passenger in the vehicle was detained without incident by responding deputies.

Radio traffic from the scene indicated the man was reported to be making suicidal statements and had access to firearms inside the apartment.

A sheriff's helicopter responded at one point. Sheriff's personnel had created a perimeter around the site.

As of about 1:45 p.m., Ventura Police Department's SWAT team was responding, Henderson said.

This story will be updated.

Jeremy Childs is a general assignment reporter covering courts, crime and breaking news for the Ventura County Star. He can be reached at 805-437-0208, jeremy.childs@vcstar.com, and on Twitter @Jeremy_Childs.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Barricade at east Ventura apartment follows pursuit