Barricade situation involving 2-year-old brought to end in Delmar after shots fired: Police

This story has been updated.

In the Delmar incident Monday afternoon, Delaware State Police Cpl. Leonardo DeMalto reported the suspect was barricaded inside a residence with a 2-year-old. Police were able to gain entry and gain custody of the suspect, and remove the 2-year-old.

In a news conference, DeMalto said shots were fired in the incident but police couldn't confirm by who, and the initial call was made for a domestic incident at the residence.

The suspect is from the Church Hill, Maryland, area.

A police incident has closed East Grove Street in Delmar on Monday morning. Several dozen law enforcement officers and Delaware State Police vehicles were on scene.

The incident was at a home in the 600 block of East Grove Street, just north of the state line in Delaware.

Vehicles labeled explosive ordinance disposal and negotiations unit could be seen. A Delaware State Police helicopter was overhead. The home is near a park, where several bystanders had gathered.

A loud bang could be heard at about 1 p.m. A reporter witnessed an officer dressed in camouflage holding a child outside. Ambulances then moved in front of the home.

State police plan to hold a press conference this afternoon. DSP had issued a traffic advisory in the area at about 10:40 a.m.

Delmar Police Chief Ivan Barkley said the town would continue with trick-or-treating as planned Monday night.

This article will be updated.

This article originally appeared on Salisbury Daily Times: Barricade situation involving 2-year-old brought to end in Delmar: Police