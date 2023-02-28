UPDATE: Barricaded armed suspect shot in deputy-involved shooting south of Colorado Springs

Feb. 27—A suspect barricaded inside a house south of Colorado Springs for multiple hours this afternoon was shot by at least one deputy, according to a tweet from the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

After the incident, which EPCSO called a deputy-involved shooting case, the suspect was taken into custody and transported to a hospital. It is not immediately clear what the status of the suspect's condition is, but no one else was injured in the incident, the Sheriff's Office said.

"We can confirm there is no further threat to the community," a tweet from EPCSO said.

The Colorado Springs Police Department said they have taken over the investigation of the incident.

Residents were shut in their homes and students were on a secure status in two schools this afternoon after a shelter-in-place order was issued for a neighborhood in Security-Widefield, according to Lt. Deborah Mynatt with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

SWAT was among units on the scene in the 60 block of Easy Street, where an armed suspect was barricaded inside the residence after law enforcement received at least one 911 call reporting shots fired. No injuries have been reported.

The shelter-in-place order was in effect for the neighborhood, including the adjacent Goret and Willis drives. Two local schools were also placed on secure hold as a result of the incident, according to Mynatt.

Sign up for free: Springs AM Update

Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day delivered to your inbox each evening.

Sign Up

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.

Venetucci Elementary School was on a secure status and had to hold back its students until law enforcement permitted a controlled release, according to Samantha Briggs with Widefield District 3. Students were released shortly after 4 p.m., she said.

Story continues

The other school, Watson Junior High School, was letting out for the day when the first 911 call came in, Mynatt said.

Law enforcement responded to the scene on Easy Street after a 911 call around 2:20 p.m. reported felony menacing inside a home, according to Mynatt. While deputies were responding, there was a different 911 call that reported shots fired.

The suspect was still barricaded inside the home and was said to be armed as of 6:30 p.m. Law enforcement has identified the suspect, but it has not yet released the person's identity. The original reporting party is believed to be safe, according to Mynatt.

People inside their homes within the shelter-in-place area were asked to stay inside and anyone who lived in the shelter-in-place area trying to get home was not allowed to do so until the incident was resolved. Mynatt said an Everbridge alert went out for the area earlier this afternoon.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE GAZETTE