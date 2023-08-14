Barricaded carjacking suspect taken into custody in Daytona Beach

An armed man carjacked a vehicle Monday morning at a gas station near Daytona Beach, then fled from police and barricaded himself in a warehouse office, authorities said.

The suspect was taken into custody around 11 a.m. after almost a two-hour standoff.

According to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, the suspect had a gun when he carjacked a vehicle at the BP gas station at Derbyshire Road and LPGA Boulevard. No one was injured when the suspect took the car, officials said.

A Volusia County sheriff's 911 dispatcher said the carjacking was reported at 8:22 a.m.

Authorities said that after the suspect stole the vehicle at the gas station in the Volusia County sheriff's jurisdiction, it entered the city of Daytona Beach. Police then located the stolen vehicle in the 400 block of Brentwood Drive.

The suspect fled from police and hid inside the building that was surrounded by police and sheriff's deputies.

